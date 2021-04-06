SAP SD Consultant at Sabenza IT

Apr 6, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP SD Functional Consultantto join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Min years experience: + – 5 years

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:
Relevant degree/certification/experience SAP SD certification

Tasks and responsibilities:

Requirement to skill up:

  • Understand the Aftersales reporting solution within the “client”Group
  • Understand all relevant Aftersales processes and how they relate to the applicable reports within Aftersales
  • Transition into a sub-product owner and act as the first point of contact for global markets to the Aftersales reporting solution
  • Client specific knowledge (AWM, HP ALM, Jira and Confluence)

Delivery activities:

  • Understand all customized solutions
  • Understand business requirements
  • Understand all SD relevant business processes and how they have been implemented in the various source systems which feeds the aftersales reporting solution
  • MM knowledge would be advantageous
  • Lead business workshops to identify requirements
  • Write Specifications and interact with developers
  • Validate and document requirements to be presented at regular productlevel check-in sessions
  • Check dependencies of the requested changes and align with product owner/sub-product owners
  • Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the team and the maintenance team.
  • Assure quality of Design, take responsibility for all design work
  • Create / check Test cases
  • Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)
  • Ensure implementation according to agreed timelines
  • Provide input into the development process
  • Perform User Acceptance testing for all relevant developed solutions
  • Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hyper care phase
  • Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents
  • Follow agile ITPM approach

Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • SAP SD with SAP MM, S/4 Hana advantageous but not essential.
  • ABAP debugging skills.
  • Confluence, Jira and HP ALM skills also welcome.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP SD with SAP MM
  • ABAP debugging skills
  • Confluence and Jira

