SAP SD Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP SD Functional Consultantto join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Min years experience: + – 5 years

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:

Relevant degree/certification/experience SAP SD certification

Tasks and responsibilities:

Requirement to skill up:

Understand the Aftersales reporting solution within the “client”Group

Understand all relevant Aftersales processes and how they relate to the applicable reports within Aftersales

Transition into a sub-product owner and act as the first point of contact for global markets to the Aftersales reporting solution

Client specific knowledge (AWM, HP ALM, Jira and Confluence)

Delivery activities:

Understand all customized solutions

Understand business requirements

Understand all SD relevant business processes and how they have been implemented in the various source systems which feeds the aftersales reporting solution

MM knowledge would be advantageous

Lead business workshops to identify requirements

Write Specifications and interact with developers

Validate and document requirements to be presented at regular productlevel check-in sessions

Check dependencies of the requested changes and align with product owner/sub-product owners

Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the team and the maintenance team.

Assure quality of Design, take responsibility for all design work

Create / check Test cases

Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)

Ensure implementation according to agreed timelines

Provide input into the development process

Perform User Acceptance testing for all relevant developed solutions

Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hyper care phase

Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents

Follow agile ITPM approach

Technical/Functional Skills required:

SAP SD with SAP MM, S/4 Hana advantageous but not essential.

ABAP debugging skills.

Confluence, Jira and HP ALM skills also welcome.

Desired Skills:

SAP SD with SAP MM

ABAP debugging skills

Confluence and Jira

