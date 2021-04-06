SAP SD Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP SD Functional Consultantto join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational
Min years experience: + – 5 years
Level of experience: Senior
Min qualification required:
Relevant degree/certification/experience SAP SD certification
Tasks and responsibilities:
Requirement to skill up:
- Understand the Aftersales reporting solution within the “client”Group
- Understand all relevant Aftersales processes and how they relate to the applicable reports within Aftersales
- Transition into a sub-product owner and act as the first point of contact for global markets to the Aftersales reporting solution
- Client specific knowledge (AWM, HP ALM, Jira and Confluence)
Delivery activities:
- Understand all customized solutions
- Understand business requirements
- Understand all SD relevant business processes and how they have been implemented in the various source systems which feeds the aftersales reporting solution
- MM knowledge would be advantageous
- Lead business workshops to identify requirements
- Write Specifications and interact with developers
- Validate and document requirements to be presented at regular productlevel check-in sessions
- Check dependencies of the requested changes and align with product owner/sub-product owners
- Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the team and the maintenance team.
- Assure quality of Design, take responsibility for all design work
- Create / check Test cases
- Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)
- Ensure implementation according to agreed timelines
- Provide input into the development process
- Perform User Acceptance testing for all relevant developed solutions
- Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hyper care phase
- Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents
- Follow agile ITPM approach
Technical/Functional Skills required:
- SAP SD with SAP MM, S/4 Hana advantageous but not essential.
- ABAP debugging skills.
- Confluence, Jira and HP ALM skills also welcome.
Desired Skills:
- SAP SD with SAP MM
- ABAP debugging skills
- Confluence and Jira