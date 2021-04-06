Senior BI Developer – JHB CBD – up to R960K CTC PA (NEG) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Fantastic opportunity to join one of SA’s most sought after employers.

If marrying business intelligence / data solutions with financial services is what you do best, then this is the role for you.

Ideally, you’ll have spent a few years in the banking environment modelling data and designing BI solutions using tools across the MSBI / SQL Server Stack. Extra points if you’ve got 1 – 2 years’ experience working with Azure.

*Remote / WFH opportunity with likelihood of moving to a hybrid model (i.e., 1 – 2 days in the office per week) post covid.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree OR Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science)

5+ years specialising in Business Intelligence Development positions

Expert level skills / knowledge in:

SQL Server

T-SQL / SQL / DAX / MDX

SSIS / ETL Development

SSRS & Power BI / report & dashboard development / data visualisation

SSAS / OLAP / Multi-dimensional modelling

Data-warehousing / Kimball Methodologies

Highly Advantageous:

Azure

Azure Data Factory

Azure SQL Database & Cosmos DB

Azure Databricks

Azure Data Lakes

Reference Number for this position is CN52657 which is a Permanent position based in JHB CBD offering an annual cost to company salary of up to R960k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Craig Nel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position