Senior BI Developer – JHB CBD – up to R960K CTC PA (NEG) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Fantastic opportunity to join one of SA’s most sought after employers.
If marrying business intelligence / data solutions with financial services is what you do best, then this is the role for you.
Ideally, you’ll have spent a few years in the banking environment modelling data and designing BI solutions using tools across the MSBI / SQL Server Stack. Extra points if you’ve got 1 – 2 years’ experience working with Azure.
*Remote / WFH opportunity with likelihood of moving to a hybrid model (i.e., 1 – 2 days in the office per week) post covid.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant 3-year Degree OR Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science)
- 5+ years specialising in Business Intelligence Development positions
Expert level skills / knowledge in:
- SQL Server
- T-SQL / SQL / DAX / MDX
- SSIS / ETL Development
- SSRS & Power BI / report & dashboard development / data visualisation
- SSAS / OLAP / Multi-dimensional modelling
- Data-warehousing / Kimball Methodologies
Highly Advantageous:
- Azure
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure SQL Database & Cosmos DB
- Azure Databricks
- Azure Data Lakes
Reference Number for this position is CN52657 which is a Permanent position based in JHB CBD offering an annual cost to company salary of up to R960k pa negotiable on experience and ability.
