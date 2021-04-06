Senior Manager Information Security

A well-established company is recruiting for a

MANAGER INFORMATION SECURITY

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to guide and advise the Information Security team members, to enable them to deliver on their objectives effectively

Requirements:

B Com or BA degree

CISSP, CISM advantageous

5 years of Information Security Officer (ISO) experience

5 years’ experience as a manager in technical security or information security

