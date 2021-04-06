Senior Manager Information Security

Apr 6, 2021

A well-established company is recruiting for a
MANAGER INFORMATION SECURITY
ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to guide and advise the Information Security team members, to enable them to deliver on their objectives effectively

Requirements:

  • B Com or BA degree
  • CISSP, CISM advantageous
  • 5 years of Information Security Officer (ISO) experience
  • 5 years’ experience as a manager in technical security or information security

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • information security
  • manager

