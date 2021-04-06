Senior Manager Information Security

A well-established company is recruiting for a
MANAGER INFORMATION SECURITY
ROODEPOORT
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to guide and advise the Information Security team members, to enable them to deliver on their objectives effectively
Requirements:
- B Com or BA degree
- CISSP, CISM advantageous
- 5 years of Information Security Officer (ISO) experience
- 5 years’ experience as a manager in technical security or information security
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- information security
- manager