Don’t get stuck in the wrong job. Get in touch with Mass Staffing Projects.
An exciting opportunity is available for a qualified Senior Mining Engineer to be based in Northern Cape.
Desired Skills:
- National Diploma in Mining Engineering
- BTech in Mining Engineering
- Mine Managers Certificate
- 10 years’ experience in underground mining
- Driver’s License
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Precious or Tendai on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.