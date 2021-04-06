SHEQ Coordinator and Store Controller at Tongaat

The overall responsibility of the job: Total management of health, safety, environmental and quality systems as per Marley and legislative requirements. The store functions and responsibilities of engineering, raw materials and consumables.

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant post matric qualification in environment, quality, health and safety ?

Certificate course in ISO14001 / OHSAS18001 ?

Code 08 drivers’ licence ?

Quality Management degree/ Diploma ?

Sound knowledge and experience in managing ISO 9001 and SABS 542:2015

Knowledge or experience in SAGE 300 (ACCPAC)BPM (Business process management)

Must come from manufacturing industry. 2- 3 yrs experience in SHEQ Co-ordination and Stores Controller

Desired Skills:

problem solver

