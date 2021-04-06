Skills Development – HR Officer

Our client in Alberton is looking for a HR assistant / SDF to join their organisation. The suitable candidate should ideally come from the Manufacturing / Metal Industry.

To assist and manage with day-to-day Training and development co-ordination and responsibilities for the submission of the WSP, ATR and EEQ Reports. WCA Claims, submissions and administration. Payroll responsibilities as and when required.

Salary: +- R32 000.00 CTC per month.

Assist the Employer and employees to develop a Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) which complies with the requirements of the Seta

Submit the WSP to the relevant Seta – March Each year

Advise the employer on the implementation of the WSP

Assist the Employer to draft an Annual training report (ATR) on the implementation of the WSP

Advise the employer on the quality assurance requirements set by the Seta

Act as a contact person between the employer and the Seta

Update applicable registers (safety, inspection records, etc)

Serve as a resource with regard to all aspects of Skills development

Update accident incidence board and records on a recurring basis, and distribute hard-copy notices across boards

Perform recurring Gemba safety walks around the plant with safety representatives, and report there upon

Communicate Seta initiatives, grants, and benefits to the employer

Liaise with third-party safety service providers and engage with their records

Communicate with branch offices and all employees in the Group of companies concerning events and grants being offered at the seta

Day-to-day random safety checks around the plant (PPE, etc)

Organize Quarterly SDL & EEQ meetings

Uphold equipment operations from either legislative, Company Policy or SOP perspectives (licenses, etc)

Ensure effective and efficient co-ordination of learning program and related tasks

Monitor job activities on site to ensure safety compliance

Co-ordinate and plan all learning events

Oversee drills and system stress tests, including record

Prepare EEQ Reports for Group companies, due by October every year which Includes committee meetings.

Ensure all EEQ requirements are loaded on People system

EDUCATION & TRAINING:

Completed GR12 and Accredited SDF Training

Minimum Experience Indicator: 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Skills Development and Training knowledge, exposure & experience,

Familiar with Merseta and Services Seta

COID System experience

Sage People systems knowledge, exposure & experience

Desired Skills:

Sage 300 People

payroll administrator

HR

Payroll

Skills Development

WCA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Alberton.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

