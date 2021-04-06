Skills Development – HR Officer

Our client in Alberton is looking for a HR assistant / SDF to join their organisation. The suitable candidate should ideally come from the Manufacturing / Metal Industry.
To assist and manage with day-to-day Training and development co-ordination and responsibilities for the submission of the WSP, ATR and EEQ Reports. WCA Claims, submissions and administration. Payroll responsibilities as and when required.
Salary: +- R32 000.00 CTC per month.
Assist the Employer and employees to develop a Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) which complies with the requirements of the Seta
Submit the WSP to the relevant Seta – March Each year
Advise the employer on the implementation of the WSP
Assist the Employer to draft an Annual training report (ATR) on the implementation of the WSP
Advise the employer on the quality assurance requirements set by the Seta
Act as a contact person between the employer and the Seta
Update applicable registers (safety, inspection records, etc)
Act as a contact person between the employer and the Seta (Merseta and Services Seta)
Serve as a resource with regard to all aspects of Skills development
Update accident incidence board and records on a recurring basis, and distribute hard-copy notices across boards
Serve as a resource regarding to all aspects of Skills development
Perform recurring Gemba safety walks around the plant with safety representatives, and report there upon
Communicate Seta initiatives, grants, and benefits to the employer
Liaise with third-party safety service providers and engage with their records
Communicate with branch offices and all employees in the Group of companies concerning events and grants being offered at the seta
Day-to-day random safety checks around the plant (PPE, etc)
Organize Quarterly SDL & EEQ meetings
Uphold equipment operations from either legislative, Company Policy or SOP perspectives (licenses, etc)
Ensure effective and efficient co-ordination of learning program and related tasks
Monitor job activities on site to ensure safety compliance
Co-ordinate and plan all learning events
Oversee drills and system stress tests, including record
Prepare EEQ Reports for Group companies, due by October every year which Includes committee meetings.
Ensure all EEQ requirements are loaded on People system
EDUCATION & TRAINING:
Completed GR12 and Accredited SDF Training
Minimum Experience Indicator: 3 years’ experience in a similar position
Skills Development and Training knowledge, exposure & experience,
Familiar with Merseta and Services Seta
COID System experience
Sage People systems knowledge, exposure & experience
Desired Skills:
- Sage 300 People
- payroll administrator
- HR
- Payroll
- Skills Development
- WCA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Alberton.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund