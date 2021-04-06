SOCIAL MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR at FAITH BASED ENVIRONMENTAL NPO

This exciting position has a twofold objective in order to achieve the extensive impact and expansive reach of this campaign.

The first objective is Social Media Coordination for SAFCEI, (50% of the full time role) to strategize, grow social media channels and produce social media content from external contents (and news) as well as from SAFCEI’s faith leader network and programmes. To monitor and analyse social media posting for SAFCEI in order to increase the profile and share work more widely, and also to inspire faith communities on issues of eco-justice. Identification of themes / stories for social media pages will be done through collaboration with the programmes team. Plan and run social media content for various campaigns.

Secondly, this post will also provide Communications Coordination (50% of the full time role) for a three-year climate champions project funded by the EU. To develop a media strategy for the project to amplify messaging on various platforms, including for relevant stakeholders, especially the views of the community based organisations, and directed at decision-makers; to ensure

that partner issues are widely shared and that the voices of rural communities are heard. The incumbent would produce agreed content and messaging on campaigns, projects and related aspects of the project objectives. This will require a well-planned and sustained effort to gain maximum visibility in the eyes of the public as a key deliverable.

Three NGOs are collaborating on the EU project namely – SAFCEI, SCAT (lead partner) and HBS Cape Town.

The post reports to SAFCEI and will need to coordinate across these three organisations.

ESSENTIAL WORK EXPERIENCE :

Strategic communications, amplifying issues facing communities, running campaigns across media platforms: traditional, web and social media.

Translating complex policy information- such as data and reports for affected communities to understand.

Excellent social media experience and competency across all popular platforms

Press release writing and distribution.

Excellent clear and concise writing skills with a focus on relevance of the topic.

Web skills, including familiarity with content management.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Relevant university degree or extensive relevant expertise and a diploma

Fluency in English and proficiency in more than one South African language.

A strong understanding of eco-justice and ethical governance.

Willingness to travel and work in the field.

Desirable experience:

Knowledge of climate policy issues and an ability to research and gain experience in this aspect

Established press relationships.

Experience and value of working in a diverse and multi-faith environment.

Experience of working in the NGO sector.

Photographic and video documentation skills.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently, as well as be a team player with excellent time keeping .

Excellent communication coordination skills: verbal and written.

Committed and hard working with attention to detail.

Strong problem solver and be solution oriented

Understanding and commitment to a multi-faith approach

Be a representative of SAFCEI and the values that the organisation espouses, and care for the Earth and all her inhabitants.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT A JUNIOR POSITION AND ONLY CANDIDATES WHO OFFER A MINIMUM OF SEVEN YEARS IN THIS PARTICULAR TYPE OF WORK WILL BE CONSIDERED.

