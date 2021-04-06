Social Media Specialist at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Specialist to join our team. The Social Media Specialist will be responsible for developing and implementing our Social Media strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing and sales efforts.Competencies:
- Communication Proficiency
- Story-Telling Skills
- Strong Visual Aesthetic
- Community Management
- Trend Awareness
- Embracing Channel Diversity
- Determining KPI’s
- Deciphering Analytics
- Understanding SEO
- Utilizing Social Media Ads
- Time Management Skills
Core Focus:
- Building and executing social media strategy through competitive and audience research
- Setting up and optimizing company pages within each social media platform
- Identifying new content creators and brand collaborators to feature and partner with
Key Responsibilities:
- Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification
- Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action
- Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content
- Moderate all user-generated content in line with the moderation policy for each community
- Create editorial calendars and syndication schedules
- Continuously improve by capturing and analysing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights and best practices, and then acting on the information
- Collaborate with other departments (customer relations, sales etc.) to manage reputation, identify key players and coordinate actions
- Measure customer satisfaction regarding training programs through surveys (in collaboration with Marketing Manager)
Minimum Requirements
- 3 or more years of social media experience including planning and managing content in a corporate, or agency setting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and must have a thorough understanding of social media management and strategy
- Experience using various analytics software
- Working knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment
- Excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills
- Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge
- Knowledge of online marketing and good understanding of major marketing channels
- Positive attitude, detail and customer oriented with good multitasking and organizational ability
- Fluency in English