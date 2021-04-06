Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 7-months contract opportunity open for a Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To implement and maintain the company private and hybrid cloud environments in line with company’s Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.

Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns

Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s

Automate cloud services

Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services

Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items

Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)

Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure

Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure

Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required

Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team

Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters

Ensure and maintain the stability and reliably of the cloud services

Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required

Execute deliverables in line with cloud strategy within agreed timeframes

Keep certifications valid and up to date

Keep up to date with current industry trends

Experience and requirements

Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

3 – 6 years IT Infrastructure and Operations experience

7 Years’ experience in Microsoft ASP.NET, .NET CORE, C#, VB.NET (Advanced)

Microsoft AZURE / AWS Certification

Exposure to Open Source

Project Methodology (Agile, Kanban, Waterfall etc) (Advantageous)

Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Exposure (Advantageous)

Exposure to XML scripting (Advantageous

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

AWS

Google Cloud Exposure

Microsoft ASP.NET

.NET CORE

C#

VB.NET

