Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud (7 months contract)
Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 7-months contract opportunity open for a Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To implement and maintain the company private and hybrid cloud environments in line with company’s Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.
- Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns
- Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s
- Automate cloud services
- Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services
- Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items
- Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)
- Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure
- Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure
- Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required
- Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team
- Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters
- Ensure and maintain the stability and reliably of the cloud services
- Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required
- Execute deliverables in line with cloud strategy within agreed timeframes
- Keep certifications valid and up to date
- Keep up to date with current industry trends
Experience and requirements
- Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma
- 3 – 6 years IT Infrastructure and Operations experience
- 7 Years’ experience in Microsoft ASP.NET, .NET CORE, C#, VB.NET (Advanced)
- Microsoft AZURE / AWS Certification
- Exposure to Open Source
- Project Methodology (Agile, Kanban, Waterfall etc) (Advantageous)
- Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Exposure (Advantageous)
- Exposure to XML scripting (Advantageous
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Azure
- AWS
- Google Cloud Exposure
- Microsoft ASP.NET
- .NET CORE
- C#
- VB.NET