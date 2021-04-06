Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud

Apr 6, 2021

Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud (7 months contract)

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 7-months contract opportunity open for a Software Engineer – AWS/Cloud to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • To implement and maintain the company private and hybrid cloud environments in line with company’s Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.
  • Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns
  • Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s
  • Automate cloud services
  • Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services
  • Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items
  • Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)
  • Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure
  • Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure
  • Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required
  • Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team
  • Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters
  • Ensure and maintain the stability and reliably of the cloud services
  • Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required
  • Execute deliverables in line with cloud strategy within agreed timeframes
  • Keep certifications valid and up to date
  • Keep up to date with current industry trends

Experience and requirements

  • Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma
  • 3 – 6 years IT Infrastructure and Operations experience
  • 7 Years’ experience in Microsoft ASP.NET, .NET CORE, C#, VB.NET (Advanced)
  • Microsoft AZURE / AWS Certification
  • Exposure to Open Source
  • Project Methodology (Agile, Kanban, Waterfall etc) (Advantageous)
  • Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Exposure (Advantageous)
  • Exposure to XML scripting (Advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • AWS
  • Google Cloud Exposure
  • Microsoft ASP.NET
  • .NET CORE
  • C#
  • VB.NET

