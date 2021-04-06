Solutions Architect (Azure)

Our client is one of the leading financial institutes in Southern Africa, now in need of an experienced Solutions Architect to join their team in Johannesburg.

The Solutions Architect is required to proactively and holistically lead and support activities that guide the development and management of a portfolio of solutions. Solutions include projects, products, systems (including applications, technologies, processes and information), shared infrastructure services and shared application services.

You will define, develop, deliver and own the current state architecture and the architecture road-maps for a business cluster that will enable delivery of cluster business plans at acceptable cost and risk and systems are developed with an overall architectural framework which aligns systems designs with business objectives and principles.

Job Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Architecture certification such as, TOGAF, ZACHMAN

Minimum of 3 years’ experience leading architecture initiatives

Proven people management experience

Extensive experience in strategy and research

Very good broad understanding of a wide variety of technologies pertinent to the banking sector ie Java, Springboot, SQL, etc.

Modern software development methodologies (e.g. Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, Service discovery, Containerization)

MS Azure Design expertise

To apply for this position or for further information on the role, submit your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

solutions

architect

java

azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

