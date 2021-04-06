Solutions Sales Specialist at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

The Solutions Sales Specialist is required to proactively and zealously develop and establish new corporate business, maintaining key relationships with existing clients and selling Raizcorp’s offering to both. In addition, the Solutions Sales Specialist is required to inform the business of market trends relating to Raizcorp’s Arize division products, and continually innovate in this space to keep Raizcorp’s offering relevant. The Solutions Sales Specialist is a premium brand ambassador for the organisation at all times.

Raizcorp is Africa’s premier entrepreneurial incubator. We are serious about world-class service and pride ourselves on being the best the market has to offer. If you are serious about growing yourself, enriching your sales experience and proving your mettle, we are the employer of choice.

What does a Solutions Sales Specialist do?

A Raizcorp Solutions Sales Specialist is a serious professional who:

Aggressively develops and generates new business

Relishes cold calling

Possesses the ability to build deep, lasting client relationships

Listens carefully to client needs

Applies their mind to formulating solutions that meet client needs

Walks a journey with the corporate client during programme delivery

Generates renewal business from existing relationships.

Do I need to be experienced in B-BBEE to apply?

No. We will aggressively train and develop your knowledge and skill in this field. You need to be aware that you will have to learn the codes and become a specialist in your own right. We have a Sales Academy that will ensure that we constantly hone and refine your skill. You do, however, need a solid background and experience in business-to-business sales, especially solutions-based sales. We do not accept applicants who do not show a stable and successful corporate sales journey.

What kind of products would I sell?

You would be selling Raizcorp and relevant products to a corporate market. One of which is the sales of BBBEE Solutions. You need to know that we don’t have a single product but rather create bespoke solutions that meets our clients’ exact needs. This means that you need to become a specialist with a wealth of knowledge, and that you are able to listen and think on your feet in boardroom situations. Before you get too worried, you should also know that we provide class-leading training and support.

What are the minimum requirements I need?

Minimum of five to ten years’ solutions corporate sales experience

Proven ability to present and sell at boardroom level

A tertiary level qualification in sales, marketing or commerce

Strong evidence of success in challenging sales environments

Own reliable vehicle

Valid driver’s licence

Willingness to travel inter/nationally

Desired Skills:

Corporate solutions selling experience non-negotiable

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position