SQL & Automation Engineer – Centurion / Remote – R780K PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Apr 6, 2021

A Centurion based company that specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (AI) is currently looking for a talented SQL & Automation Engineer to work remotely.

They are seeking a highly self-motivated individual to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration.

Send your CV for this amazing opportunity Today!

Requirements:

  • IT related Degree / Diploma with Math core in High School
  • Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
  • Experience XML, and JSON
  • Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
  • Solid understanding of workflow design principles
  • Extensive experience with SQL database
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices
  • Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space
  • Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation
  • Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support
  • Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies
  • Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies
  • Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues
  • Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing
  • Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management

Reference Number for this position is LN52658 which is a permanent position based in Centurion/Remote offering a cost to company salary of R780k PA per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL Server
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Visual Basic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Automotive Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position