SQL & Automation Engineer – Centurion / Remote – R780K PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based company that specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (AI) is currently looking for a talented SQL & Automation Engineer to work remotely.

They are seeking a highly self-motivated individual to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration.

Requirements:

IT related Degree / Diploma with Math core in High School

Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS

Experience XML, and JSON

Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial

Solid understanding of workflow design principles

Extensive experience with SQL database

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities

Responsibilities:

Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices

Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space

Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation

Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support

Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies

Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies

Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues

Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing

Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

XML

JSON

Visual Basic

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Automotive Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

