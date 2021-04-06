SQL & Automation Engineer – Centurion / Remote – R780K PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based company that specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (AI) is currently looking for a talented SQL & Automation Engineer to work remotely.
They are seeking a highly self-motivated individual to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration.
Requirements:
- IT related Degree / Diploma with Math core in High School
- Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
- Experience XML, and JSON
- Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
- Solid understanding of workflow design principles
- Extensive experience with SQL database
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices
- Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space
- Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation
- Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support
- Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies
- Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies
- Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues
- Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing
- Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management
Reference Number for this position is LN52658 which is a permanent position based in Centurion/Remote offering a cost to company salary of R780k PA per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSRS
- XML
- JSON
- Visual Basic
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree