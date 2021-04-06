Tableau Analyst Specialist at Private

This role will be responsible for implementing, maintaining, and troubleshooting analytics software and derive vital insights based off of tableau solutions and data analysis. Developing a broad understanding of the business technology and data landscape and combining strong analytical skills that facilitate the design and production of Tableau dashboards, business intelligence reports, data visualizations, and ongoing improvements through research and feedback. Your responsibilities also include helping to manage and debug system issues and working with end users to implement updates and train them on how to use Tableau analytics tools, reports, and visualizations.

Skills required:

Proven senior level experience as a Tableau Developer or Tableau Analyst;

Working knowledge of Tableau administration/architecture;

Extensive experience in developing, maintaining, and managing Tableau driven dashboards & analytics;

Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, Azure and Python;

A solid understanding of SQL, rational databases, and normalization;

Proficiency in use of query and reporting analysis tools;

Competency in Excel (macros, pivot tables, etc.);

Analytical mind and business acumen;

Strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra);

Problem-solving aptitude;

Excellent communication and presentation skills;

Ability to work independently and with team members from different backgrounds;

Excellent attention to detail;

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Requirements:

Three to five years of relevant work experience;

BSc/BA in Computer Science math, software engineering, statistics, data science or a related technical field;

Tableau certification;

Experienced and knowledgeable in the use of tools and techniques such as Tableau Server and Desktop, Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, Azure Data Platform Stack, Azure Data Lakes/Blob and Python.

If you meet with the above criteria and are able to create innovative solutions to business problems I would like to hear from you TODAY! Please don’t delay in sending your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you.

Desired Skills:

Tableau

SQL Server

TSQL

Azure

Python

Rational Database

Excel

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client, a leader in the field of IT is looking for a skilled Tableau Analyst Specialist to join their highly motivated team. You will work with and support clients and the Business, creating and managing data visualisation and technical solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position