Technician

Our client, a major role-player in advanced access and security solutions is recruiting a technician to be based either in their Johannesburg or Durban offices. A minimum of three years experience in access control, time and attendance, biometrics and other security solutions is essential. Proven experience with Impro and IDEMIA is also critical and A+ and N+ or similar are a minimum requirement. A valid driver’s licence and your own reliable transport are non-negotiable in order for your application to be considered. A competitive package and highly sought after working environment are on offer.

