Traffic Engineer at Contract

- The company requires expetise of traffic engineering for residential develoment in metroplolitan municipalities.
Desired Skills:
- Traffic engineering
- Construction Consulting
- Highway Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
The company is responsible to understake turnkey development for internal and external client. Based in Gauteng with current projects also based in gauteng.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC