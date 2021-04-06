Traffic Engineer at Contract

Apr 6, 2021

  • The company requires expetise of traffic engineering for residential develoment in metroplolitan municipalities.

Desired Skills:

  • Traffic engineering
  • Construction Consulting
  • Highway Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

The company is responsible to understake turnkey development for internal and external client. Based in Gauteng with current projects also based in gauteng.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC

Learn more/Apply for this position