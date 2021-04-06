Traffic Engineer at Contract

The company requires expetise of traffic engineering for residential develoment in metroplolitan municipalities.

Desired Skills:

Traffic engineering

Construction Consulting

Highway Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

The company is responsible to understake turnkey development for internal and external client. Based in Gauteng with current projects also based in gauteng.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC

