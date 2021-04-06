Web Developer

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining various web pages, ensuring that the sites are user-friendly and up to date at all times.

You will also work with our technology team to expand our presence through the design and implementation of new web-based applications that will positively impact our customers’ experience. You should be highly knowledgeable in server management and online security, content management and have solid coding skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meet with management regularly to discuss current and future functionality

Monitor security and perform all necessary updates

Monitor and report all web traffic

Make all necessary updates to the company site, minimizing downtime

Update content to reflect current SEO trends

Repair any broken links and fix any reported bugs

Maintain virtual and cloud based servers, optimizing speeds

Contribute to discussions on ways to improve functionality and usability

Collaborate with business and technology teams to meet needs and improve efficiency

Reply to user comments and queries in a timely fashion

Manage backup servers and failover

Gather and analyze requirements

Webmaster Requirements and Qualifications

Relevant qualification & certification

Able to manage multiple websites

Excellent communicator, especially regarding abstract concepts Strong working knowledge of all relevant coding languages (PHP, Javascript, HTML)

o WordPress Development

o PHP

o MySQL

o CSS3

o HTML5

o Javascript/Jquery

o Laravel

o Advantageous:

? Azure-Devops

Desired Skills:

Coding Language

PHP

MySQL

CSS3

HTML5

Javascript

Jquery

Laravel

Azure-Devops

Web Developer

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Training

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Learn more/Apply for this position