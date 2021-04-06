In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining various web pages, ensuring that the sites are user-friendly and up to date at all times.
You will also work with our technology team to expand our presence through the design and implementation of new web-based applications that will positively impact our customers’ experience. You should be highly knowledgeable in server management and online security, content management and have solid coding skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Meet with management regularly to discuss current and future functionality
- Monitor security and perform all necessary updates
- Monitor and report all web traffic
- Make all necessary updates to the company site, minimizing downtime
- Update content to reflect current SEO trends
- Repair any broken links and fix any reported bugs
- Maintain virtual and cloud based servers, optimizing speeds
- Contribute to discussions on ways to improve functionality and usability
- Collaborate with business and technology teams to meet needs and improve efficiency
- Reply to user comments and queries in a timely fashion
- Manage backup servers and failover
- Gather and analyze requirements
Webmaster Requirements and Qualifications
Relevant qualification & certification
Able to manage multiple websites
Excellent communicator, especially regarding abstract concepts Strong working knowledge of all relevant coding languages (PHP, Javascript, HTML)
o WordPress Development
o PHP
o MySQL
o CSS3
o HTML5
o Javascript/Jquery
o Laravel
o Advantageous:
? Azure-Devops
Desired Skills:
- Coding Language
- PHP
- MySQL
- CSS3
- HTML5
- Javascript
- Jquery
- Laravel
- Azure-Devops
- Web Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Training
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.