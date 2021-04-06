Web Developer

Apr 6, 2021

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining various web pages, ensuring that the sites are user-friendly and up to date at all times.
You will also work with our technology team to expand our presence through the design and implementation of new web-based applications that will positively impact our customers’ experience. You should be highly knowledgeable in server management and online security, content management and have solid coding skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Meet with management regularly to discuss current and future functionality
  • Monitor security and perform all necessary updates
  • Monitor and report all web traffic
  • Make all necessary updates to the company site, minimizing downtime
  • Update content to reflect current SEO trends
  • Repair any broken links and fix any reported bugs
  • Maintain virtual and cloud based servers, optimizing speeds
  • Contribute to discussions on ways to improve functionality and usability
  • Collaborate with business and technology teams to meet needs and improve efficiency
  • Reply to user comments and queries in a timely fashion
  • Manage backup servers and failover
  • Gather and analyze requirements

Webmaster Requirements and Qualifications

Relevant qualification & certification
Able to manage multiple websites
Excellent communicator, especially regarding abstract concepts Strong working knowledge of all relevant coding languages (PHP, Javascript, HTML)
o WordPress Development
o PHP
o MySQL
o CSS3
o HTML5
o Javascript/Jquery
o Laravel

o Advantageous:
? Azure-Devops

Desired Skills:

  • Coding Language
  • PHP
  • MySQL
  • CSS3
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • Jquery
  • Laravel
  • Azure-Devops
  • Web Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Training
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

