Accountant Assistant

Apr 7, 2021

Synopsis

Our client is looking for an accountant to assist our departmental manager

They will help with daily, weekly, and monthly reports to all directors of the company

Job Description

  • Assist Manager with daily, weekly, and monthly duties
  • Perform reports as requested
  • The payroll of all employees
  • Creditors
  • Debtors
  • Call on suppliers
  • Make sure everything runs in accordance with government rules and regulations
  • Tax practice and experience optional

Minimum Requirements

  • Must have pastol evolution experience
  • Preferably have admin experience in a retail environment/company
  • At least a minimum of 3 years experience a must
  • Any higher qualification or experience will count in your favor

Desired Skills:

  • numbers
  • Monthly Accounts
  • Bookkeeper
  • accounting assistant
  • Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

