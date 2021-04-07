Accountant Assistant

Synopsis

Our client is looking for an accountant to assist our departmental manager

They will help with daily, weekly, and monthly reports to all directors of the company

Job Description

Assist Manager with daily, weekly, and monthly duties

Perform reports as requested

The payroll of all employees

Creditors

Debtors

Call on suppliers

Make sure everything runs in accordance with government rules and regulations

Tax practice and experience optional

Minimum Requirements

Must have pastol evolution experience

Preferably have admin experience in a retail environment/company

At least a minimum of 3 years experience a must

Any higher qualification or experience will count in your favor

Desired Skills:

numbers

Monthly Accounts

Bookkeeper

accounting assistant

Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

