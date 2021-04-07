Agile Coach

The purpose of this role is to grow the Agile skills within the organization by establishing standards, policies, and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile Methodologies.

About The Employer:

Preferred Qualifications:

Scrum Coach

Certified, Scrum Trainer. Certified, Scrum Professional, Program Consultant Trainer Certification, Program Consultant Certification, Agilest Certification. Certified Scrum Professional

3 – 5 Years as Scrum Master I (DM)

10 – 12 Yearsâ€™ experience in software development. (7 years in Agile Software Development)

Experience in Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Experience applying concepts and techniques from multiple agile approaches including

Extreme Programming, Lean, Scrum, Kanban, and Safe

Type of Exposure

Knowledge and/or experience with widely accepted Agile techniques: User

Stories, ATDD, TDD, BDD Continuous

Integration, Continuous Testing, Continuous deployment, Pairing, Automated

Testing, Agile Games

Experience applying a wide variety of well-documented patterns and techniques E.g. numerous Burndown

Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Agile Development (Proficient)

Working in Team (Proficient)

Training techniques (Proficient)

Strategy and Strategic Planning (Proficient)

Change Management (Proficient)

Planning and Organising (Proficient)

Agile practice (Expert)

Behavioral Competencies

Influencing

Coaching

Resolving Conflict

Communication

Emotional Intelligence Essentials

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

