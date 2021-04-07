Agile Coach

The purpose of this role is to grow the Agile skills within the organization by establishing standards, policies, and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile Methodologies.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Scrum Coach
- Certified, Scrum Trainer. Certified, Scrum Professional, Program Consultant Trainer Certification, Program Consultant Certification, Agilest Certification. Certified Scrum Professional
- 3 – 5 Years as Scrum Master I (DM)
- 10 – 12 Yearsâ€™ experience in software development. (7 years in Agile Software Development)
- Experience in Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
- Experience applying concepts and techniques from multiple agile approaches including
- Extreme Programming, Lean, Scrum, Kanban, and Safe
Type of Exposure
- Knowledge and/or experience with widely accepted Agile techniques: User
- Stories, ATDD, TDD, BDD Continuous
- Integration, Continuous Testing, Continuous deployment, Pairing, Automated
- Testing, Agile Games
- Experience applying a wide variety of well-documented patterns and techniques E.g. numerous Burndown
- Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Agile Development (Proficient)
- Working in Team (Proficient)
- Training techniques (Proficient)
- Strategy and Strategic Planning (Proficient)
- Change Management (Proficient)
- Planning and Organising (Proficient)
- Agile practice (Expert)
Behavioral Competencies
- Influencing
- Coaching
- Resolving Conflict
- Communication
- Emotional Intelligence Essentials
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills