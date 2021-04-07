Artisan Assistant 2 at Southern Oil

Short Summary:

The main responsibility of this position is to assist the Artisans with maintenance, manufacturing, projects, and shutdowns. This person will be expected to work on their own for certain jobs within the relevant area of experience.

Responsibilities:

To assist the Artisan with his/ her duties.

Providing assistance during installation of new machines and equipment.

Repair of all plant machines including workshop equipment.

Responding to emergency machine break downs throughout the plant.

This candidate will be responsible for work including plant maintenance, preventative maintenance, projects and shutdowns.

Elementary understanding of new drawings and manuals is required.

Safe working practices according to Health and Safety regulations.

Keeping the Workshop and Maintenance Manager and relevant people aware and assisting when required.

Assist in maintaining preventative maintenance schedules and repair faulty equipment and ensure the effective operating thereof.

This position will be expected to do Standby duties according schedule.

Key Competencies:

Education and skills:

Minimum Grade 12 qualification

Tertiary qualification or progress report in Maintenance/ Mechanical Manufacturing will be an advantage

Previous experience of mechanical, maintenance, and manufacturing will be an advantage

Code B driving license is required

Experience:

Plant maintenance experience in a Manufacturing would be an advantage

Experience in Conveying equipment and mechanical will be an advantage

Experience in TIG, ARC, and MIG welding will be an advantage

Must be prepared to work overtime, day and night shifts and be on standby

Interpersonal Skills:

Initiative and drive with the ability to progress in multi-skilled environment

Ability to learn new skills

Thrive under pressure

Proficiency in English or Afrikaans required

