Assistant Finance Administrator at Customer Loyalty Consultants

Apr 7, 2021

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric, (Finance Qualification, Business Admin Qualification; or studying towards those qualifications will be an advantage)
  • Clear criminal and ITC record
  • EE Candidates will receive preference
  • 2-3 year working experience
  • Financial background such as petty cash management, invoicing, job cards etc.
  • Debt Collection experience
  • Experience in both debtors and creditors
  • Experience in Accounting packages ( Pastel Evolution, CYSPRO) advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • To assist with all finance related admin queries – filing, attending to client related queries, answering of all Tradesman related query calls in the absence of the Finance Administrator and Operations Manager.
  • Debtors Invoicing and Debt Collections
  • To ensure all invoices are generated for the month, and ensure that Invoices have been sent out for payment
  • Supplier Invoice Capturing
  • Assisting with month end processes – Ensure all debtors and creditors invoices have been generated.
  • Assist the finance admin manager with tracing and filing all relevant paperwork for the month.
  • Ensure Debtors Book is kept as “clean” as possible, provide weekly feedback on debt collections as well as invoicing queries.
  • Petty cash handling.

Desired Skills:

  • Invoicing
  • Debt Collection
  • Debt Collector
  • Petty Cash Management
  • Creditors Reconciliations
  • Debtors Reconciliations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Learn more/Apply for this position