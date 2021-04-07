Assistant Finance Administrator at Customer Loyalty Consultants

Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric, (Finance Qualification, Business Admin Qualification; or studying towards those qualifications will be an advantage)
- Clear criminal and ITC record
- EE Candidates will receive preference
- 2-3 year working experience
- Financial background such as petty cash management, invoicing, job cards etc.
- Debt Collection experience
- Experience in both debtors and creditors
- Experience in Accounting packages ( Pastel Evolution, CYSPRO) advantageous
Duties and Responsibilities:
- To assist with all finance related admin queries – filing, attending to client related queries, answering of all Tradesman related query calls in the absence of the Finance Administrator and Operations Manager.
- Debtors Invoicing and Debt Collections
- To ensure all invoices are generated for the month, and ensure that Invoices have been sent out for payment
- Supplier Invoice Capturing
- Assisting with month end processes – Ensure all debtors and creditors invoices have been generated.
- Assist the finance admin manager with tracing and filing all relevant paperwork for the month.
- Ensure Debtors Book is kept as “clean” as possible, provide weekly feedback on debt collections as well as invoicing queries.
- Petty cash handling.
Desired Skills:
- Invoicing
- Debt Collection
- Debt Collector
- Petty Cash Management
- Creditors Reconciliations
- Debtors Reconciliations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping