Branch Manager

Large, international Tool and Equipment company seeks a Branch Manager for their Nacala branch in Mozambique.

Candidate will manage all branch processesm including sales, costing and staff and must protect company assets and promote the expansion of the operation. The ideal candidate must guide and empower staff, whilst motivating them. 10-20 staff members to manage.

People management

Process Management

Sales Management

Margin Preservation

Stock flow management

Compliance to auditing

Cost management & containment (vehicle management, telephones, maintenance)

HR Management

IR Management

Information Management

Admin Management

Health and safety

Communicating with staff and others

ISO Management

Uphold company ethos – flying the BMG flag (vision, mission, values)

Credit control

Debtor Book management

Setting KPI’s for staff in accordance with BMG Standards.

Safety, Health & Environmental Standards

Safety and health problems are identified and rectified

Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately

Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use

Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures

Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation

The work area is safe and clean as per company policy

Desired Skills:

Tools and Equipment

Manufacturing

Engineering

Policy Development

Financial Planning

HR Administration

IR Knowledge

Planning & Organising

Time Management

Analytic

Advanced Computer Skills

Patience

Confidentiality

Interpersonal Skills

Cultural Sensitivity

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

