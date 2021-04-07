Large, international Tool and Equipment company seeks a Branch Manager for their Nacala branch in Mozambique.
Candidate will manage all branch processesm including sales, costing and staff and must protect company assets and promote the expansion of the operation. The ideal candidate must guide and empower staff, whilst motivating them. 10-20 staff members to manage.
- People management
- Process Management
- Sales Management
- Margin Preservation
- Stock flow management
- Compliance to auditing
- Cost management & containment (vehicle management, telephones, maintenance)
- HR Management
- IR Management
- Information Management
- Admin Management
- Health and safety
- Communicating with staff and others
- ISO Management
- Uphold company ethos – flying the BMG flag (vision, mission, values)
- Credit control
- Debtor Book management
- Setting KPI’s for staff in accordance with BMG Standards.
Safety, Health & Environmental Standards
- Safety and health problems are identified and rectified
- Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately
- Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use
- Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures
- Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation
- The work area is safe and clean as per company policy
Desired Skills:
- Tools and Equipment
- Manufacturing
- Engineering
- Policy Development
- Financial Planning
- HR Administration
- IR Knowledge
- Planning & Organising
- Time Management
- Analytic
- Advanced Computer Skills
- Patience
- Confidentiality
- Interpersonal Skills
- Cultural Sensitivity
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Allowance