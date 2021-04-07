Business Systems Analyst – Sales Integration at Sabenza IT

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Business Systems Analyst- Sales Integration (POS) to join their dynamic team.

Location: Stellenbosch

Job Description:

The Business Systems Analyst will form part of the ongoing development of our sales, integration and retail environment(s). The successful candidate will have a successful record of the development, configuration, and customizing of SAP (SD) and proven knowledge of the POS and Retail environment. The analyst will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. This role is part project management, part business systems analyst. The Business Systems Analyst will be responsible for the execution of the day-to-day configuration, administration, support, maintenance and improvement of our Sales and POS platform(s) and the integration thereof.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement in area(s) of expertise.

Investigation and implementation of appropriate Sales, POS, Retail solutions, and scanning solutions according to business requirements.

Analysis and understanding of existing customised application configuration and development.

Integration investigation, configuration and specification to SAP and non-SAP systems.

Perform User Support where applicable.

Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades

Implementation and testing of support packs and notes

Provide outputs for auditing requests.

Manage data feeds and other integrations

Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests.

Compilation of functional specifications for application developments with vendor where required

Knowledge of business operations are maintained in order to ensure solution development is in alignment with business objectives and processes

Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities through the use of existing or future technologies.

Work closely with developers to develop appropriate enhancements where applicable

Research new technology and functionality of implemented applications.

Perform functional application design to support the relevant business processes.

Perform detail application configuration and documentation.

Prepare functional specifications for application development.

Quality assures application configuration and development.

Play key role in multiple project environments.

Testing configured solutions and designs.

Handover to Support and Training teams.

Training of applicable area.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

Relevant post matric qualification (e.g., BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)

Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proven knowledge of the POS and Retail environment and an appropriate system solution

Basic configuration and development experience in SAP SD modules.

Proven IT Technical skills

Excellent knowledge of database structures and general database management

SAP and non-SAP Integration essential

API and Apigee knowledge advantageous

PI knowledge advantageous

Strong presence and ability to interact with all levels of users and management

Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required

Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise

S/4 HANA experience advantageous or the ability to advise on future S/4 HANA functionality for applicable module(s)

A strong track record of professional success

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong data management abilities

Valid driver’s licence.

Desired Skills:

