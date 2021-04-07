Buyer

A well-established company in the steel industry is looking for a Buyer.

Salary: R25000 to R28000 per month, cost to company

Benefits include medical aid and pension

Responsibilities

Purchasing of consumables and steel

Negotiating contracts with suppliers

Preparing and raising purchase orders

Assessing and evaluating suppliers to ensure contract compliance

Ensuring on-time delivery to meet project and other deadlines

Preparation of reports and providing updates

Nest structural steel components and ensure best utilisation of material.

Ensure cutting lists are printed after ordering.

Ensuring monthly and annual PPE is purchased timeously and packs are made up in time for issuing.

Matching of invoices and delivery notes to purchase orders

Ensuring that Mobile Crane and Forklift services are up to date and keeping record thereof.

Ensuring that vehicle services are up to date and completing licenses and roadworthy documents, as well as record keeping thereof.

Ensure tracker devices are installed in new company vehicles and monitored on a continuous basis and report any discrepancies arising.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years experience in a related environment

Procurement or similar qualification would be an advantage

Very good computer literacy in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Internet Browser, Strumis)

Able to develop and execute production plans.

Desired Skills:

Buying

Procurement

Purchasing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

