Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain) (6 Months) at Headhunters

Apr 7, 2021

Our international client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain). This position will be based in Johannesburg. This is a temp position/ 6 months.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Create a supply plan using the S&OP forecast
  • Create Purchase orders and send to relevant suppliers
  • Daily follow up on shipments/orders and maintain Purchase orders
  • Secure most cost effective product for business
  • Ensure that lead times are adhered to in terms of business SLA
  • Manage vendors i.e. suppliers and freight forwarders
  • Maintain quarterly vendor scorecard
  • Monitor and report on inventory status and delivery dates
  • Ensure timely feedback and engagement with Customer Service on inventory shortages and due dates
  • Ensure accurate completion and administration of all procurement documentation
  • Maintain contract pricing for all purchased product
  • Ensure timeous update of data in respect to lead times, purchase order due dates, and item codes
  • Assess current inventory levels vs forecasts and confirmed customer orders to make appropriate business decisions that minimize costs and achieve corporate working capital and service level objectives
  • Generate various reports as required.

 

Continuous Improvement:

  • Lead inventory and cost-out projects as required
  • Assist with data preparation and tracking progress
  • Ensure adherence to best practice and ELS standards

 

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Sound knowledge and understanding of supply chain principles, freight and import models.
  • Good Excel skills
  • Knowledge of MFG Pro will added as an advantage
  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience within a Supply Chain environment
  • Sound knowledge and understanding of incoterms
  • Experience in liaising with sales and operations in developing and tracking forecasts essential
  • Experience in liaising with multiple stakeholders
  • Multinational experience would be an advantage
  • Grade 12
  • Supply Chain/Logistics/Business management qualification essential

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

