Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain) (6 Months) at Headhunters

Our international client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain). This position will be based in Johannesburg. This is a temp position/ 6 months.

Responsibilities:

Create a supply plan using the S&OP forecast

Create Purchase orders and send to relevant suppliers

Daily follow up on shipments/orders and maintain Purchase orders

Secure most cost effective product for business

Ensure that lead times are adhered to in terms of business SLA

Manage vendors i.e. suppliers and freight forwarders

Maintain quarterly vendor scorecard

Monitor and report on inventory status and delivery dates

Ensure timely feedback and engagement with Customer Service on inventory shortages and due dates

Ensure accurate completion and administration of all procurement documentation

Maintain contract pricing for all purchased product

Ensure timeous update of data in respect to lead times, purchase order due dates, and item codes

Assess current inventory levels vs forecasts and confirmed customer orders to make appropriate business decisions that minimize costs and achieve corporate working capital and service level objectives

Generate various reports as required.

Continuous Improvement:

Lead inventory and cost-out projects as required

Assist with data preparation and tracking progress

Ensure adherence to best practice and ELS standards

Knowledge and Skills:

Sound knowledge and understanding of supply chain principles, freight and import models.

Good Excel skills

skills Knowledge of MFG Pro will added as an advantage

Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience within a Supply Chain environment

Sound knowledge and understanding of incoterms

Experience in liaising with sales and operations in developing and tracking forecasts essential

Experience in liaising with multiple stakeholders

Multinational experience would be an advantage

Grade 12

Supply Chain/Logistics/Business management qualification essential

