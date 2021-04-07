Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain) (6 Months) at Headhunters

Our international client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer/ Planner (Supply Chain). This position will be based in Johannesburg. This is a temp position/ 6 months.
Responsibilities:
- Create a supply plan using the S&OP forecast
- Create Purchase orders and send to relevant suppliers
- Daily follow up on shipments/orders and maintain Purchase orders
- Secure most cost effective product for business
- Ensure that lead times are adhered to in terms of business SLA
- Manage vendors i.e. suppliers and freight forwarders
- Maintain quarterly vendor scorecard
- Monitor and report on inventory status and delivery dates
- Ensure timely feedback and engagement with Customer Service on inventory shortages and due dates
- Ensure accurate completion and administration of all procurement documentation
- Maintain contract pricing for all purchased product
- Ensure timeous update of data in respect to lead times, purchase order due dates, and item codes
- Assess current inventory levels vs forecasts and confirmed customer orders to make appropriate business decisions that minimize costs and achieve corporate working capital and service level objectives
- Generate various reports as required.
Continuous Improvement:
- Lead inventory and cost-out projects as required
- Assist with data preparation and tracking progress
- Ensure adherence to best practice and ELS standards
Knowledge and Skills:
- Sound knowledge and understanding of supply chain principles, freight and import models.
- Good Excel skills
- Knowledge of MFG Pro will added as an advantage
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience within a Supply Chain environment
- Sound knowledge and understanding of incoterms
- Experience in liaising with sales and operations in developing and tracking forecasts essential
- Experience in liaising with multiple stakeholders
- Multinational experience would be an advantage
- Grade 12
- Supply Chain/Logistics/Business management qualification essential
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.