C# Developer

Apr 7, 2021

12 months extendable contract

Qualification / Experience:

  • 5 to 6 years C# and SQL Developer Experience
  • Experience in Banking / Financial sector a huge advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Part of a Team of C# Developers reporting directly to the Project Manager
  • Analysing, Coding, Testing, Implementing and Documentation
  • New Software Development and System Maintenance

Personal Characteristics:

  • Good Coding Skills
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Good Team Player

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Financial Sector

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

