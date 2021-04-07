C# Developer

12 months extendable contract
Qualification / Experience:
- 5 to 6 years C# and SQL Developer Experience
- Experience in Banking / Financial sector a huge advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Part of a Team of C# Developers reporting directly to the Project Manager
- Analysing, Coding, Testing, Implementing and Documentation
- New Software Development and System Maintenance
Personal Characteristics:
- Good Coding Skills
- Good Communication Skills
- Good Team Player
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Financial Sector
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree