Citrus Packhouse Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Packhouse Manager. This position will be based in Kirkwood.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:

The Packhouse Manager is part of middle management of which the main role is to see that fruit received is sorted and packed as per export and local market requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Grade 12, as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed).

A relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.

Citrus knowledge

Strong managerial experience

Good understanding of local and export quality standards.

Computer literacy with Excel experience.

Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa an advantage.

Willing to work irregular and long hours unique to the citrus packing industry.

General business acumen.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordination of packing operations during shift.

Ensure that marketing requirements are followed with regards to variety types, market requirements and quality.

Adhering to quality standards in accordance to the Company Citrus Packing guide’s requirements around internal and external quality as well as packing and pallet standards.

Resources and Cost management.

Adhering to food safety standards.

Increase productivity by means of continuous motivation and performance measurements.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Facilitation, Coordination and Analysis.

Liaison and Communication.

High capacity to represent the brand.

Ability to multitask.

Remain attentive in an often-busy environment.

Be naturally calm and focused.

Be versatile if participation in other types of activity is required.

Managing an integrated team.

Basic usage of Microsoft Office (Include Excel, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook).

Computer systems used by the company.

Should you not receive feedback on your application within 2 weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

