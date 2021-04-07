Cloud Data Architect

- Data & Analytics
Technical Data team working with client DNA and business teams to:
- Identify insight opportunities.
- Evaluate available data.
- Deliver on specific use cases of value-based insights to drive business efficiency.
Team
- Digital Director’s strategic inputs and oversight.
- Executive PM and consultant to drive process and oversee sourcing and output.
- Technical data and development resources to execute on use cases and opportunities.
- Technology Infrastructure Modernisation
Requirements:
- Assist the client in moving towards a modern agile IT infrastructure.
- Guide technology decisions to ensure movement towards modernisation.
- Proactively identify opportunities to shift legacy technology.
Approach:
- Quick review current infrastructure architecture (light touch).
- Understand underpinning contracts and agreements including financial elements (depreciation).
- Identify legacy vs modern (old world – new world).
- Highlight quick wins.
- Participate in architecture forums and key technology decision discussions for advice and input.
Outputs & Deliverables:
- To Be high level Infrastructure landscape.
- Quick wins and prioritization suggestions.
- Input to key technology decision points.
- Integration to stream a and stream c.
- IT Operating Model Transformation
Requirements:
- Assist the client in restructuring the IT Function, including D&A.
- Guide the process of moving from a legacy “operating technology” function to a modern “leveraging technology” function.
- Identify and outline the process and steps to transform.
- Evaluate in-house vs outsource areas and make recommendations.
- Assist with the role and supplier transformation.
-
Approach:
-
Identify and Categorize the key ‘jobs to be done’ and define future vs current.
- Map to current vs to-be architecture (Infra and Application).
- Outline core internal competencies vs specialist or commodity external requirements.
- Build transformation execution plan.
- Assist with implementation of the plan.
Outputs & Deliverables:
- To Be high level future operating model – focus on jobs to be done.
- Clear areas of internal competence vs outsource opportunity defined.
- Transformation plan with quick wins and initial focus areas.
- Assistance on the ‘journey’ not an event.
Desired Skills:
- sql
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Based in Capetown