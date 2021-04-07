COMMITTEE SECRETARY 6 MTHS CONTRACT

COMMITTEE SECRETARY (FIXED TERM CONTRACT – 6 MONTHS)

LOCATION: CENTURION

Position Type:FIXED TERM CONTRACT – 6 Months

Salary:R41 700 PER MONTH

Closing Date: 9 APRIL 2021

PURPOSE

Reporting to the Executive: Company Secretary, the focus of this role is to take responsibility for all the company secretarial work for the subsidiary companies of the Group and to assist with company secretarial work for the Group. The role primarily encompasses the day-to-day administration of subsidiaries, and with assisting the Executive: Company Secretary with company secretarial work related to the Group

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

MUST HAVE AN LLB DEGREE – MINIMUM REQUIREMENT*

Admin (Law), B.Comm (Law), BA (Law) or equivalent qualification.

4 – 6 years’ experience in company secretarial environment with at least 4 years’ experience as an Assistant Company Secretary, Committee Secretary or Governance & Compliance Officer in the public sector environment.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Perform and control all Internal and Ad-hoc Committee secretarial and administration processes

Supporting the Group Company Secretary which includes:

Assisting with the preparation of board skills matrices.

Ensuring that board and board committee submissions are relevant, accurate and complete before they are circulated to the Board and Board Committee members for use in monitoring, review and decision-making activities.

Ensuring that board and board committee materials reach board and board committee members timeously so that members are able to consider them, are able to engage and contribute constructively to deliberations on the matters to which they relate; and are able to make informed decisions.

Ensuring that appropriate arrangements have been made for all board and board committee meetings and workshops, i.e. notices of meetings and workshops are accurate and timely; adequate arrangements have been made for among others the travelling and accommodation needs of board, board committee members and board and board committee invitees; venues have been adequately fitted and provisioned; satisfactory teleconferencing facilities are in place where required; meetings and workshops are properly constituted and run; and there is timely payment of the fees and expenses of board members, board committee members and invitees.

Taking, writing-up and maintaining minutes of Board and Board Committees.

Assisting with ensuring compliance with the Companies Act, the Memoranda of Incorporation of the subsidiary companies, the PFMA, JSE Listings Requirements, the applicable principles and practices of the King Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa (2016) and all other applicable legislation, regulation and best practice.

Assist in ensuring that institutional memory is preserved and compliant statutory records are maintained.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders as delegated by the company secretary.

Managing all CIPC processes including the filing of all statutory returns.

Assist in ensuring that the board takes responsibility for risk management and internal control

Preparing an annual business plan and budget for the areas of responsibility of the assistant company secretary; monitoring and reporting on the execution of the approved plan; and monitoring and reporting on spending ensuring that it is per approved budget.

Having a personal understanding of the role and responsibility of the assistant company secretary in respect of risk management and ensuring that the risks within the area of responsibility of assistant company secretary are effectively managed.

Managing subordinates in terms of the law, best practice and Group Human Capital Management Policies and Procedures.

Facilitate Internal and Ad-hoc Committee Governance and all related processes

Keep informed on each Committee structure, membership, terms of reference and interdependencies between various committees

Review and update terms of reference in collaboration with the Governance and Compliance Officer

Participate in the induction of committee members in the understanding of the scope of performance within the prescribed mandate to ensure a well-balanced and fully functional committee

Guide Committee members with regards to duties, responsibilities and powers

Build and maintain stakeholder relations and effectively communicate all Governance and Compliance matters

Build and maintain effective relations with the chair and the committee members to ensure efficient and effective communication between all parties and awareness of corporate governance and compliance requirements and good corporate governance practice.

Communicate legislative and corporate governance developments to the Sub Committees and provide guidance on legal and governance matters:

Advise committee members on legislation which impacts the Company

Monitor committee adherence to the relevant Acts and King III

Ensure compliance with statutory requirements

Bring irregularities / non-compliance to the attention of the Company Secretary and the Governance and Compliance Officer

Ensure minutes are signed by the Chairpersons and kept safely

Collate and follow up on reports, submission and meeting documentation for compilation of meeting packs

COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office applications

Knowledge / Experience of Company Secretarial function

Written (minutes) and verbal communication

Company Secretarial Best Practice Principles

Corporate Governance and Compliance Principles

Company Secretarial Administration Principles

Project Management Principles

