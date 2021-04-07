Community Liaison Manager (PHRU)

A Community Liaison Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Matlosana, Klerksdorp – North West Province.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job

To liaise with the relevant stakeholders, educate the community regarding the projects and organize community interventions

Location

PHRU – Tshepong Hospital, Matlosana, Klerksdorp

Key performance areas

Maintain existing relationships between the Unit, stakeholders, and the local community

Identify prospective partnerships for research studies and establish relations

Partake in community relations activities as directed by Management or as requested by stakeholders

Promote the Unit to the community and stakeholders through positive representation and communication of its services

Serve as the link between the various CABS (Community Advisory Boards) and the Unit

Plan and facilitate the various CAB meetings ensuring the administration duties associated to CAB Activities

Design platforms for the P. I’s and Directors to address and educate the communities regarding the projects being run

Identify training needs for Community Board Members

Facilitate induction and orientation for new CAB Members

Provide regular and effective communication and feedback in respect of all CAB activities to all P. I’s and CRS Leaders

Compile and submit general reports as required by networks and Unit Leadership Team

Take ownership and accountability for tasks & activities and demonstrates effective self-management

Manage colleagues and client’s expectation and communicate appropriately

Required minimum education and training

Matric

Need a degree in Psychology/Social Work/Public Administration

Good Clinical Practice Certificate (GCP)

Driver’s License

Microsoft Office computer literacy is essential

Required minimum work experience

3-5 Years working experience with NGO’s and CBO’s (Community Based Organisations)

2-Years’ experience within a research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Ability to travel locally and internationally

Excellent written and verbal presentation skills

Require good organizational, administrative and analytical skills

Ability to generate reports

Delegation

Attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

