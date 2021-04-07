Contact Centre Executive (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a recognized logistics business providing logistics solutions globally seeks to employ a Contact Center Agent / Executive (EE).

This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Responsibilities:

Handle incoming phone calls

Resolve standard customers’ requests and route issues that require follow-up to customer service, commercial and operational teams

Communicates customer inquiries/messages/feedback to relevant team members

Tracking of customer or branch parcels

Taking collections

Pulling hardcopy POD’s

Faxing, calling and/or e-mailing to clients or branches

Sending invoices with POD’s to various branches

Advising customers of services and general information regarding operational procedures

Being able to fully understand and take quotes

Arrange special trips

Courtesy calls to customers – Late freight and/or customer update

Provide satisfactory service to customers

Handle escalated queries from branches, agents and clients (Backline)Typical

Queries – Track & Trace, bad address shipments, copy proof of deliveries and verbal delivery details

Full resolution of escalated queries in the most efficient time.

Ensuring relevant queries are logged for follow up. Relevant escalations and complaints.

Follow up on outstanding queries logged.

Monitoring and measuring own call quality for improvements.

Ensuring a professional environment is maintained at all times with no excessive noise volumes or outbursts.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification

Call centre experience

Industry knowledge and international experience advantageous

Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Communication – Written & Verbal

Customer Focus

Problem solving

Telephone handling skills

Multi-Tasking

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

