Contact Centre Executive (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a recognized logistics business providing logistics solutions globally seeks to employ a Contact Center Agent / Executive (EE).
This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Responsibilities:
- Handle incoming phone calls
- Resolve standard customers’ requests and route issues that require follow-up to customer service, commercial and operational teams
- Communicates customer inquiries/messages/feedback to relevant team members
- Tracking of customer or branch parcels
- Taking collections
- Pulling hardcopy POD’s
- Faxing, calling and/or e-mailing to clients or branches
- Sending invoices with POD’s to various branches
- Advising customers of services and general information regarding operational procedures
- Being able to fully understand and take quotes
- Arrange special trips
- Courtesy calls to customers – Late freight and/or customer update
- Provide satisfactory service to customers
- Handle escalated queries from branches, agents and clients (Backline)Typical
- Queries – Track & Trace, bad address shipments, copy proof of deliveries and verbal delivery details
- Full resolution of escalated queries in the most efficient time.
- Ensuring relevant queries are logged for follow up. Relevant escalations and complaints.
- Follow up on outstanding queries logged.
- Monitoring and measuring own call quality for improvements.
- Ensuring a professional environment is maintained at all times with no excessive noise volumes or outbursts.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification
- Call centre experience
- Industry knowledge and international experience advantageous
Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Communication – Written & Verbal
- Customer Focus
- Problem solving
- Telephone handling skills
- Multi-Tasking
