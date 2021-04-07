Contact Centre Executive (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a recognized logistics business providing logistics solutions globally seeks to employ a Contact Center Agent / Executive (EE).

This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

 

Responsibilities: 

  • Handle incoming phone calls
  • Resolve standard customers’ requests and route issues that require follow-up to customer service, commercial and operational teams
  • Communicates customer inquiries/messages/feedback to relevant team members
  • Tracking of customer or branch parcels
  • Taking collections
  • Pulling hardcopy POD’s
  • Faxing, calling and/or e-mailing to clients or branches
  • Sending invoices with POD’s to various branches
  • Advising customers of services and general information regarding operational procedures
  • Being able to fully understand and take quotes
  • Arrange special trips
  • Courtesy calls to customers – Late freight and/or customer update
  • Provide satisfactory service to customers
  • Handle escalated queries from branches, agents and clients (Backline)Typical
  • Queries – Track & Trace, bad address shipments, copy proof of deliveries and verbal delivery details
  • Full resolution of escalated queries in the most efficient time.
  • Ensuring relevant queries are logged for follow up. Relevant escalations and complaints.
  • Follow up on outstanding queries logged.
  • Monitoring and measuring own call quality for improvements.
  • Ensuring a professional environment is maintained at all times with no excessive noise volumes or outbursts.

 

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification
  • Call centre experience
  • Industry knowledge and international experience advantageous

 

Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Communication – Written & Verbal
  • Customer Focus
  • Problem solving
  • Telephone handling skills
  • Multi-Tasking

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

