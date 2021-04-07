Our client based in Durban is looking for a Credit Risk Data Analyst to support the Credit Risk Manager with monitoring of credit risk strategies/models across the credit life cycle; this includes identifying opportunities for strategy enhancements within the Company.
Qualification/ Experience
- Business, IT or relevant qualification
- 4+ years’ experience within a credit risk analytic role
- Advanced SQL/ SAS and/or related
- Advanced Excel skills, including proficiency in power pivot
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Deadline Driven with attention to detail
- Understands the credit risk lifecycle
Responsibilities
- Review and monitor the effectiveness of the strategies and the scorecards associated to it
- Forecasting and running of the IFRS9 model, this includes monitoring and providing commentary with regards to the model outputs
- Analyse and report on any underlying trends identified, to facilitate understanding and managing of the portfolio
- Assist in creation and producing of meaningful sets of daily/monthly reports with explanations of fluctuations, this includes reports to monitor the operational effectiveness/efficiency as well developing MIS improvements
- Understand the impact within a changing economic environment and facilitate appropriate pro-active change
