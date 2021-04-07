Credit Risk Data Analyst

Apr 7, 2021

Our client based in Durban is looking for a Credit Risk Data Analyst to support the Credit Risk Manager with monitoring of credit risk strategies/models across the credit life cycle; this includes identifying opportunities for strategy enhancements within the Company.

Qualification/ Experience

  • Business, IT or relevant qualification
  • 4+ years’ experience within a credit risk analytic role
  • Advanced SQL/ SAS and/or related
  • Advanced Excel skills, including proficiency in power pivot
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Deadline Driven with attention to detail
  • Understands the credit risk lifecycle

Responsibilities

  • Review and monitor the effectiveness of the strategies and the scorecards associated to it
  • Forecasting and running of the IFRS9 model, this includes monitoring and providing commentary with regards to the model outputs
  • Analyse and report on any underlying trends identified, to facilitate understanding and managing of the portfolio
  • Assist in creation and producing of meaningful sets of daily/monthly reports with explanations of fluctuations, this includes reports to monitor the operational effectiveness/efficiency as well developing MIS improvements
  • Understand the impact within a changing economic environment and facilitate appropriate pro-active change

