Credit Risk Data Analyst

Our client based in Durban is looking for a Credit Risk Data Analyst to support the Credit Risk Manager with monitoring of credit risk strategies/models across the credit life cycle; this includes identifying opportunities for strategy enhancements within the Company.

Qualification/ Experience

Business, IT or relevant qualification

4+ years’ experience within a credit risk analytic role

Advanced SQL/ SAS and/or related

Advanced Excel skills, including proficiency in power pivot

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Deadline Driven with attention to detail

Understands the credit risk lifecycle

Responsibilities

Review and monitor the effectiveness of the strategies and the scorecards associated to it

Forecasting and running of the IFRS9 model, this includes monitoring and providing commentary with regards to the model outputs

Analyse and report on any underlying trends identified, to facilitate understanding and managing of the portfolio

Assist in creation and producing of meaningful sets of daily/monthly reports with explanations of fluctuations, this includes reports to monitor the operational effectiveness/efficiency as well developing MIS improvements

Understand the impact within a changing economic environment and facilitate appropriate pro-active change

