CSSA signs Wolfpack as reseller for ZeroFOX

CSSA, sole distributor for ZeroFOX in Africa, has appointed Wolfpack as an authorised reseller.

“ZeroFOX protects what matters most – your brands, executives, locations, domains, and assets. Digital attacks run rampant and companies face actual threats on social media platforms 24/7. Companies need to take back control and look for solutions to detect, respond and resolve these threats swiftly and successfully,” says Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk.

“The ZeroFOX solution gives us the means to rapidly reduce these risks effectively and help safeguard enterprises from dynamic security risks across all public platforms, social media and much more.”

Industries benefitting from ZeroFOX’s advanced capabilities include financial services, medical, sports, entertainment, retail, government, healthcare, education and tech-hubs. ZeroFOX enables management to:

* Gain visibility and achieve compliance across social media and external assets.

* Protect their talent’s brand building and when their content goes viral.

* Gain critical visibility, find scams and counterfeit goods sold on online marketplaces.

* Protect constituents and high-profile administration officials across the public attack surface.

* Protect patient health data against information leakage and maintain compliance.

* Protect students and campus communities against targeted attacks and IP leakage.

* Stop cyber-criminals from scamming customers and targeting employees.