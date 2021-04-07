Customer Service Agent at MPC Recruitment

Handle incoming phone calls ? Resolve standard customers’ requests and route issues that require follow-up to customer service, commercial and operational teams? Communicates customer inquiries/messages/feedback to relevant team members ? Tracking of customer or branch parcels ? Taking collections? Pulling hardcopy POD’s? Faxing, calling and/or e-mailing to clients or branches? Sending invoices with POD’s to various branches? Advising customers of services and general information regarding operational procedures? Being able to fully understand and take quotes? Arrange special trips? Courtesy calls to customers – Late freight and/or customer update? Provide satisfactory service to customers? Handle escalated queries from branches, agents and clients (Backline)Typical Queries – Track & Trace, bad address shipments, copy proof of deliveries and verbal delivery details ? Full resolution of escalated queries in the most efficient time. ? Ensuring relevant queries are logged on the Global Case System for follow up. Relevant escalations and complaints. ? Follow up on outstanding queries logged on the Global Case System.? Monitoring and measuring own call quality for improvements.? Ensuring a professional environment is maintained at all times with no excessive noise volumes or outbursts.

Minimum Requirements? Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification ? Call centre experience? Industry knowledge and international experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Assisting customers

Call Center Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Learn more/Apply for this position