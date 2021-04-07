Deal Maker at Ntice Search

My client is seeking a dynamic Deal Maker for the Project Packaging department, to assist with originating, analysis, structuring, financial modelling, and capital raising of Infrastructure / Project Finance transactions throughout South Africa and the wider African continent. The incumbent will be required to build a robust pipeline of prospective fundable projects and potential funding institutions.AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

  • Originate Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.
  • Conduct detailed financial analysis and financial modelling of potential transactions.
  • Analysis of potential transactions and preparation of all documentation related to funding requirements.
  • Review and support negotiations of legal terms and conditions for the transactions.
  • Analysis of potential transaction tax structure and ensure that the transactions are tax efficient.
  • Develop possible funding solutions for a variety of transactions.
  • Monitor and report on a portfolio of Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.
  • Assist with origination in all sectors and other countries when required.
  • Conduct basic assessment prior to accepting a deal into a pipeline for evaluation/ due diligence.
  • Perform and lead due diligences, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, including consultation with internal support departments, as required.
  • Build influential and sustainable relationships with strategic partners to assist the unit in achieving strategic objectives.
  • Identify all risks and define mitigation plans to minimize these risks.
  • Design and negotiate the financial and legal relationship between the client and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and/or commercial banks for the specific deal (including the terms and conditions of DFIs/commercial banks funding and the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the deal).
  • Support the Executive of Project Packaging with developing and implementing strategies for the department.
  • Coaching of junior staff in all disciplines.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • B Comm., B Bus Sci., BSc Eng., or relevant equivalent tertiary qualifications.
  • Over 5 years Industry/Sectors operational experience.
  • Over 5 years of deal origination and assessment experience.
  • Min 4 years’ experience in Infrastructure and/or Project Finance.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

  • Excellent financial modelling / analysis expertise.
  • Good understanding of the tax laws and application thereof.
  • Responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic.
  • Strong commercial focus.
  • Advanced Excel skills.
  • Good communication skills, both written and presentational.
  • Strong interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to communicate at all levels with stakeholders.
  • Ability to work independently and work in team setups.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market related

