Deal Maker at Ntice Search

My client is seeking a dynamic Deal Maker for the Project Packaging department, to assist with originating, analysis, structuring, financial modelling, and capital raising of Infrastructure / Project Finance transactions throughout South Africa and the wider African continent. The incumbent will be required to build a robust pipeline of prospective fundable projects and potential funding institutions.AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:
- Originate Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.
- Conduct detailed financial analysis and financial modelling of potential transactions.
- Analysis of potential transactions and preparation of all documentation related to funding requirements.
- Review and support negotiations of legal terms and conditions for the transactions.
- Analysis of potential transaction tax structure and ensure that the transactions are tax efficient.
- Develop possible funding solutions for a variety of transactions.
- Monitor and report on a portfolio of Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.
- Assist with origination in all sectors and other countries when required.
- Conduct basic assessment prior to accepting a deal into a pipeline for evaluation/ due diligence.
- Perform and lead due diligences, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, including consultation with internal support departments, as required.
- Build influential and sustainable relationships with strategic partners to assist the unit in achieving strategic objectives.
- Identify all risks and define mitigation plans to minimize these risks.
- Design and negotiate the financial and legal relationship between the client and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and/or commercial banks for the specific deal (including the terms and conditions of DFIs/commercial banks funding and the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the deal).
- Support the Executive of Project Packaging with developing and implementing strategies for the department.
- Coaching of junior staff in all disciplines.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- B Comm., B Bus Sci., BSc Eng., or relevant equivalent tertiary qualifications.
- Over 5 years Industry/Sectors operational experience.
- Over 5 years of deal origination and assessment experience.
- Min 4 years’ experience in Infrastructure and/or Project Finance.
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:
- Excellent financial modelling / analysis expertise.
- Good understanding of the tax laws and application thereof.
- Responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic.
- Strong commercial focus.
- Advanced Excel skills.
- Good communication skills, both written and presentational.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Ability to communicate at all levels with stakeholders.
- Ability to work independently and work in team setups.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related