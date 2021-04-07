Deal Maker at Ntice Search

My client is seeking a dynamic Deal Maker for the Project Packaging department, to assist with originating, analysis, structuring, financial modelling, and capital raising of Infrastructure / Project Finance transactions throughout South Africa and the wider African continent. The incumbent will be required to build a robust pipeline of prospective fundable projects and potential funding institutions.AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Originate Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.

Conduct detailed financial analysis and financial modelling of potential transactions.

Analysis of potential transactions and preparation of all documentation related to funding requirements.

Review and support negotiations of legal terms and conditions for the transactions.

Analysis of potential transaction tax structure and ensure that the transactions are tax efficient.

Develop possible funding solutions for a variety of transactions.

Monitor and report on a portfolio of Infrastructure Project Finance transactions.

Assist with origination in all sectors and other countries when required.

Conduct basic assessment prior to accepting a deal into a pipeline for evaluation/ due diligence.

Perform and lead due diligences, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, including consultation with internal support departments, as required.

Build influential and sustainable relationships with strategic partners to assist the unit in achieving strategic objectives.

Identify all risks and define mitigation plans to minimize these risks.

Design and negotiate the financial and legal relationship between the client and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and/or commercial banks for the specific deal (including the terms and conditions of DFIs/commercial banks funding and the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the deal).

Support the Executive of Project Packaging with developing and implementing strategies for the department.

Coaching of junior staff in all disciplines.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

B Comm., B Bus Sci., BSc Eng., or relevant equivalent tertiary qualifications.

Over 5 years Industry/Sectors operational experience.

Over 5 years of deal origination and assessment experience.

Min 4 years’ experience in Infrastructure and/or Project Finance.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Excellent financial modelling / analysis expertise.

Good understanding of the tax laws and application thereof.

Responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic.

Strong commercial focus.

Advanced Excel skills.

Good communication skills, both written and presentational.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to communicate at all levels with stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and work in team setups.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

