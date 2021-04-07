Digital Marketing Manager at Avacare Health

The Digital Marketing Manager is responsible for planning, maintaining, designing, implementing company websites, social media, intranet and other digital platform content and strategy. This is a collaborative role to function across the Avacare Group to meet the needs of different internal and external audiences; which demands excellent knowledge of current and emerging digital technologies to ensure that the Group maximises its reach and ROI.
- Designs and manages the entire digital marketing strategy inclusive of display advertising, email marketing, the company websites and marketing databases.
- Plans and controls the group’s social media channels and company websites according to the annual and long-term strategy.
- Monitors the primary marketing metrics to establish the effectiveness of online advertising.
- Works on content creation and distribution with the HoDs, Product development, Sales and BD teams; partners/consults with specialists if needed.
- Reports on the performance of digital marketing activities and compare the results against key performance indicators and ROI.
- Monitors and approves SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization.
- Grows the website traffic and enables digital growth.
- Takes responsibility for ensuring all digital activities comply with relevant legislative requirements, web accessibility – Identifies opportunities to leverage and optimise internal tools and technology to improve business processes.
- Manages and oversees social media content by collaborating with Marketing, Sales and Product Development teams.
- Measures the success of every social media campaign-.
- Works with copywriters and designers to ensure content is informative and appealing.
- Monitors SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization.
- Recruits, selects and trains the marketing and branding employees; takes responsibility for succession planning.
- Creates, analyses and presents findings at OpCo meetings, in particular the Social Media Impact, user engagement and success of SEOs
Additional Competencies:
- Excellent skill with verbal & written communication, presentations & visual
- Manage execution of tasks / assignments, delegate and empower others
- Ability for innovation and creativity, goes beyond the status quo recognises the need for new or modified approaches
- Work in a fast paced and dynamic organizational environment, adapting to rapidly changing and sometimes unpredictable business situations
- Commit to quality by consistently delivering quality products and/or services.
Education and Skills:
- Tertiary qualification in Marketing, Communications or similar.
- Min 7 years in broad-based marketing, plus 3 years digital marketing.
- Experience in the Healthcare sector is an added advantage.
- Excellent knowledge of websites, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other digital media best practices.
- Excellent understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics.
- Experience with doing audience and buyer persona research.
- Good understanding of digital media KPIs.
- Familiarity with web design and publishing, brand awareness and impressions.
Desired Skills:
- Marketing Communications
- broad based marketing
- healthcare
- SEO
- Digital Campaign Management
- web traffic
- KPI’s
- Web Design
- impressions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Founded in 1996, Avacare Health Group, envisioned a healthier Africa. Today, true to that vision, we’re an established, trusted healthcare brand, delivering outstanding results, year and year to Africa and beyond.