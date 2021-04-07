Electrician

Manufacturing concern is seeking to employ a qualified Electrician who will be reporting directly into the Regional Maintenance Manager.

Responsibilities:

  • Attending to equipment breakdowns, Fault finding and changes.
  • Attending to general the building’s electrical problems, fault finding and changes.
  • Responsible for maintenance scheduling on all transformer, Substations, Power Factors.
  • Attending to All services (chillers, driers, grinders feeding systems) Problems, Fault finding and changes.
  • Carrying out planned maintenance.
  • Responsible for reliability and safety checks on all safety doors, e-stops, Lo/To.
  • Responsible for all Inventory regarding Electrical parts and ordering of spares.
  • Responsible for all monthly electrical tool inspections.
  • Responsible for Quarterly earth leakage inspections.
  • Signing off on all electrical commissioning completed by contractors.
  • Being involved in machinery upgrades and modifications.
  • Initiating cost effective maintenance projects.
  • Complying with safety and housekeeping rules and requirements.
  • Troubleshooting on electronic equipment, PLC’s and AC/DC drives.
  • Liaising with all relevant internal customers/suppliers.
  • Safety and housekeeping.

Requirements:

  • Be a qualified artisan (Electrician) with a minimum of N4.
  • Have at least 3 years experience in a high voltage environment.
  • Have knowledge of electronics.
  • Be able to read, design and fault find from electrical schematic drawings.
  • Experience on PLC’s (S5 & S7), SCADA, MPS-2000(Festo PLC) & AC/DC drives.
  • Be able to communicate well with people at different levels.
  • Be self motivated and a team player.
  • Have a high level of commitment and drive.
  • Work very closely with production department.
  • Be willing to work shift and overtime when necessary.
  • Be able to work under pressure and with minimal supervision.
  • Faultless attendance and timekeeping.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

