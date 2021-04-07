Engineering Manager / Millwright

Position: Engineering Manager/Millwright

Location: Port Elizabeth

Purpose:

PURPOSE

To manage all Engineering activities, purchasing of engineering spares and consumables

Minimum Qualification & Experience Requirements:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Millwright or related discipline.

Government Certificate of Competency : Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

Minimum 5 years Engineering Management experience

Minimum 2 years plant maintenance experience.

Minimum 2 years Project Management experience.

Exposure to purchasing and stores management.

Strong Leadership & Communication skills

Roles and Responsibilities:

As the site responsible engineer in terms of South African Law ensure full compliance with the requirements of the OHS act 85 of 1993 and it’s regulations and any related legislation.

Ensure that the company is kept informed of changes and proposed changes to legislation and the implications for the company.

Champion the following elements of Manufacturing Excellence: Maintenance Excellence, Overhaul Excellence, Project Excellence.

To manage all site Maintenance activities, including the annual site overhauls, within the ABR to deliver maximum OEE via a predictive and preventative maintenance policy.

To manage the asset life plan for the site and use root cause analyses to identify cost effective ways to improve the engineering utility of the site.

Prepare and manage the capital programme.

Identify and approve resources that meet the company SHE, quality and cost requirements to carry out maintenance & project work on the site.

Provide overall project management, project engineering to capital and maintenance work including overall SHE Responsibility for all engineering contractors working on site.

Manage the purchasing of Engineering spares & consumables via an external third party company.

Manage and control the operation of the Engineering & Engineering consumable store.

Maintain housekeeping standards throughout the organisation

Ensure constructive consulation between production and engineering.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position