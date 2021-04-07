Engineering Manager / Millwright

Apr 7, 2021

Position: Engineering Manager/Millwright

Location: Port Elizabeth

Purpose:

PURPOSE

To manage all Engineering activities, purchasing of engineering spares and consumables

Minimum Qualification & Experience Requirements:

  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Millwright or related discipline.
  • Government Certificate of Competency : Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.
  • Minimum 5 years Engineering Management experience
  • Minimum 2 years plant maintenance experience.
  • Minimum 2 years Project Management experience.
  • Exposure to purchasing and stores management.
  • Strong Leadership & Communication skills

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • As the site responsible engineer in terms of South African Law ensure full compliance with the requirements of the OHS act 85 of 1993 and it’s regulations and any related legislation.
  • Ensure that the company is kept informed of changes and proposed changes to legislation and the implications for the company.
  • Champion the following elements of Manufacturing Excellence: Maintenance Excellence, Overhaul Excellence, Project Excellence.
  • To manage all site Maintenance activities, including the annual site overhauls, within the ABR to deliver maximum OEE via a predictive and preventative maintenance policy.
  • To manage the asset life plan for the site and use root cause analyses to identify cost effective ways to improve the engineering utility of the site.
  • Prepare and manage the capital programme.
  • Identify and approve resources that meet the company SHE, quality and cost requirements to carry out maintenance & project work on the site.
  • Provide overall project management, project engineering to capital and maintenance work including overall SHE Responsibility for all engineering contractors working on site.
  • Manage the purchasing of Engineering spares & consumables via an external third party company.
  • Manage and control the operation of the Engineering & Engineering consumable store.
  • Maintain housekeeping standards throughout the organisation
  • Ensure constructive consulation between production and engineering.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position