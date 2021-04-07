Position: Engineering Manager/Millwright
Location: Port Elizabeth
Purpose:
PURPOSE
To manage all Engineering activities, purchasing of engineering spares and consumables
Minimum Qualification & Experience Requirements:
- Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Millwright or related discipline.
- Government Certificate of Competency : Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.
- Minimum 5 years Engineering Management experience
- Minimum 2 years plant maintenance experience.
- Minimum 2 years Project Management experience.
- Exposure to purchasing and stores management.
- Strong Leadership & Communication skills
Roles and Responsibilities:
- As the site responsible engineer in terms of South African Law ensure full compliance with the requirements of the OHS act 85 of 1993 and it’s regulations and any related legislation.
- Ensure that the company is kept informed of changes and proposed changes to legislation and the implications for the company.
- Champion the following elements of Manufacturing Excellence: Maintenance Excellence, Overhaul Excellence, Project Excellence.
- To manage all site Maintenance activities, including the annual site overhauls, within the ABR to deliver maximum OEE via a predictive and preventative maintenance policy.
- To manage the asset life plan for the site and use root cause analyses to identify cost effective ways to improve the engineering utility of the site.
- Prepare and manage the capital programme.
- Identify and approve resources that meet the company SHE, quality and cost requirements to carry out maintenance & project work on the site.
- Provide overall project management, project engineering to capital and maintenance work including overall SHE Responsibility for all engineering contractors working on site.
- Manage the purchasing of Engineering spares & consumables via an external third party company.
- Manage and control the operation of the Engineering & Engineering consumable store.
- Maintain housekeeping standards throughout the organisation
- Ensure constructive consulation between production and engineering.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a