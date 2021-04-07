Equity Analyst (3-5 years experience)

REPORTING RELATION
Head of equities/portfolio managers
PURPOSE OF JOB
Provide research/analysis / financial modelling for coverage stocks, indices and companies. Present research reports, projections, and recommendations concerning companies and stocks, suggestions can be utilised in portfolios.
KEY RELATIONS
Portfolio Managers and members of the team.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
B Com degree Finance, accounting, investments – essential, Honours – desirable
CA(SA), CFA advantageous
EXPERIENCE
Min 3-5 years Equity Analysis experience in investment and asset management
COMPUTER COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Microsoft packages, strong excel skills
Bloomberg, desirable
KPA/ STRATEGIC BUSINESS DELIVERABLES
- Analyse stocks both locally and offshore,
- local universe is largely the top 40 stocks on the capped all share index but also tend to assess companies down through the top 60.
- Offshore focus on stocks in the MSCI World index as well as select emerging market stocks
- Focus on global companies larger than $20 billion
- Feedback to Portfolio Managers
- Analyse global stocks with regular presentations (generally weekly) to present feedback to portfolio managers
- Validate and substantiate ideas to be used in portfolios
- Pro-active portfolio management
- Project involvement
- Partake in projects from the different teams
- Administration
- Provide commentary on MDD
- update models
- and take minutes in the meetings
- respond to client queries
Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Relevant qualification
- RPE advantageous
- RE Exam advantageous
- CFA level 1 advantageous