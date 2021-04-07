Equity Analyst (3-5 years experience)

REPORTING RELATION

Head of equities/portfolio managers

PURPOSE OF JOB

Provide research/analysis / financial modelling for coverage stocks, indices and companies. Present research reports, projections, and recommendations concerning companies and stocks, suggestions can be utilised in portfolios.

KEY RELATIONS

Portfolio Managers and members of the team.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

B Com degree Finance, accounting, investments – essential, Honours – desirable

CA(SA), CFA advantageous

EXPERIENCE

Min 3-5 years Equity Analysis experience in investment and asset management

COMPUTER COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft packages, strong excel skills

Bloomberg, desirable

KPA/ STRATEGIC BUSINESS DELIVERABLES

Analyse stocks both locally and offshore,

local universe is largely the top 40 stocks on the capped all share index but also tend to assess companies down through the top 60.

Offshore focus on stocks in the MSCI World index as well as select emerging market stocks

Focus on global companies larger than $20 billion

Feedback to Portfolio Managers

Analyse global stocks with regular presentations (generally weekly) to present feedback to portfolio managers

Validate and substantiate ideas to be used in portfolios

Pro-active portfolio management

Project involvement

Partake in projects from the different teams

Administration

Provide commentary on MDD

update models

and take minutes in the meetings

respond to client queries

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Relevant qualification

RPE advantageous

RE Exam advantageous

CFA level 1 advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position