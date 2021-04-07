Executive Human Resources Operations

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Direct and lead the HR team in developing and implementing world-class human resource management practices;
- Develop and implement a human resources strategy that supports the overall business strategy;
- Provide accurate management information to the executive team and the board on the state of the organisation’s human capital and suggest interventions to address areas of improvement;
- Lead the development of a human capital pipeline, in partnership with other divisional executives, by attracting and retaining the best talent in support of sustainability of the organisation;
- Drive employee engagement and maintain sound employee relations to create a positive work environment;
- Develop a learning & development strategy and identify skills and competency (gap analysis) based on the HR and business strategy;
- Promote a positive and open work environment that supports employee engagement, information sharing and innovation;
- Drive a culture of high performance by developing and monitoring HR performance metrics for a production focused environment.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor or Post Graduate Degree in Human Resources, Industrial Psychology, Finance, Business Administration, Law or relevant NQF 7 equivalent qualification
- 10 years + in Senior Management
- 5 years + Executive Management Experience
- Proven working HR Executive or Senior HR Manager (operational HR an advantage)
- Knowledge and understanding of relevant labour legislation
- Strong organisational, analytical, interpersonal and leadership skills are a must
- Expertise in organisational design and development, including talent management
- Competency in all HR disciplines; recruitment, payroll; workforce capacity planning; performance management and remuneration philosophy
- Ability to operate at a strategic level and develop departmental operating plans accordingly.
- Must have a good understanding and working knowledge of the manufacturing industry.
- Experience in building and leading successful teams to deliver transactional service excellence.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Experience in preparing and delivering reports up to Board level