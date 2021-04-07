Executive Human Resources Operations

Apr 7, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Direct and lead the HR team in developing and implementing world-class human resource management practices;
  • Develop and implement a human resources strategy that supports the overall business strategy;
  • Provide accurate management information to the executive team and the board on the state of the organisation’s human capital and suggest interventions to address areas of improvement;
  • Lead the development of a human capital pipeline, in partnership with other divisional executives, by attracting and retaining the best talent in support of sustainability of the organisation;
  • Drive employee engagement and maintain sound employee relations to create a positive work environment;
  • Develop a learning & development strategy and identify skills and competency (gap analysis) based on the HR and business strategy;
  • Promote a positive and open work environment that supports employee engagement, information sharing and innovation;
  • Drive a culture of high performance by developing and monitoring HR performance metrics for a production focused environment.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor or Post Graduate Degree in Human Resources, Industrial Psychology, Finance, Business Administration, Law or relevant NQF 7 equivalent qualification
  • 10 years + in Senior Management
  • 5 years + Executive Management Experience
  • Proven working HR Executive or Senior HR Manager (operational HR an advantage)
  • Knowledge and understanding of relevant labour legislation
  • Strong organisational, analytical, interpersonal and leadership skills are a must
  • Expertise in organisational design and development, including talent management
  • Competency in all HR disciplines; recruitment, payroll; workforce capacity planning; performance management and remuneration philosophy
  • Ability to operate at a strategic level and develop departmental operating plans accordingly.
  • Must have a good understanding and working knowledge of the manufacturing industry.
  • Experience in building and leading successful teams to deliver transactional service excellence.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Experience in preparing and delivering reports up to Board level

