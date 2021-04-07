Financial Accountant

Our client, an industry leading FMCG company based in the Parow Industria region, is looking for a skilled Financial Accountant to join their hands-on, innovative and experienced team of professionals.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Monitor the day-to-day financial operations, such as pastel accounting, online management system, stock system and other transactions;

Review financial data and prepare, weekly, monthly and annual reports;

Present financial reports to top management;

Submissions of statutory returns: VAT, PAYE, EMP501, Income Tax etc.

Assisting with the Annual Audit

Oversee financial department employees, including Debtors and Creditors;

Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement;

Seek out methods for minimizing financial risk to the company;

Research and analyze financial reports and market trends;

Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making;

Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes;

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company;

Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.

REQUIREMENTS

Matric/ grade 12 or equivalent;

Advanced degree in accounting (SAICA articles / CA(SA) designation – not compulsory but beneficial for this role);

Minimum 5 years of experience in a financial accounting role within a fast paced manufacturing environment;

Superior mathematical skills;

Solid communication skills, both written and verbal;

Broad understanding of business principles and practices;

Impeccable attention to detail;

Exceptional organizational skills;

Desired Skills:

Financial Analysis

Financial Reporting

Vat Returns

PAYE

EMP501

Income Tax

Internal Audit

Debtors

Creditors

SAICA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

