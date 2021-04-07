Our client, an industry leading FMCG company based in the Parow Industria region, is looking for a skilled Financial Accountant to join their hands-on, innovative and experienced team of professionals.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Monitor the day-to-day financial operations, such as pastel accounting, online management system, stock system and other transactions;
Review financial data and prepare, weekly, monthly and annual reports;
Present financial reports to top management;
Submissions of statutory returns: VAT, PAYE, EMP501, Income Tax etc.
Assisting with the Annual Audit
Oversee financial department employees, including Debtors and Creditors;
Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement;
Seek out methods for minimizing financial risk to the company;
Research and analyze financial reports and market trends;
Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making;
Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes;
Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company;
Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.
REQUIREMENTS
Matric/ grade 12 or equivalent;
Advanced degree in accounting (SAICA articles / CA(SA) designation – not compulsory but beneficial for this role);
Minimum 5 years of experience in a financial accounting role within a fast paced manufacturing environment;
Superior mathematical skills;
Solid communication skills, both written and verbal;
Broad understanding of business principles and practices;
Impeccable attention to detail;
Exceptional organizational skills;
Desired Skills:
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Reporting
- Vat Returns
- PAYE
- EMP501
- Income Tax
- Internal Audit
- Debtors
- Creditors
- SAICA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
