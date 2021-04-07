Candidate with B.Accounting Science or similar Degree and minimum 2 years financial accounting and administrator experience, required to assist the Senior Accountant with the Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors functions.
Minimum requirements:
- Accounting Degree or similar qualification required
- Minimum 2 years’ financial administration experience required – Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors
Responsibilities:
- Reporting – capturing source documents, GL’s, generate monthly reports, Trial Balance, Management Reports, Reconciliations
- Treasury – Manage supplier accounts, check and prepare payments, load payments, release payments, pay cards, liaise with Banks
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- accounting
- creditors
- financial administrator
- financial administration
- trial balance
- monthly reports
- Document processing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree