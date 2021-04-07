Financial Administrator

Candidate with B.Accounting Science or similar Degree and minimum 2 years financial accounting and administrator experience, required to assist the Senior Accountant with the Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors functions.

Minimum requirements:

Accounting Degree or similar qualification required

Minimum 2 years’ financial administration experience required – Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors

Responsibilities:

Reporting – capturing source documents, GL’s, generate monthly reports, Trial Balance, Management Reports, Reconciliations

Treasury – Manage supplier accounts, check and prepare payments, load payments, release payments, pay cards, liaise with Banks

