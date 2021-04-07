Financial Administrator

Apr 7, 2021

Candidate with B.Accounting Science or similar Degree and minimum 2 years financial accounting and administrator experience, required to assist the Senior Accountant with the Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors functions.

Minimum requirements:

  • Accounting Degree or similar qualification required
  • Minimum 2 years’ financial administration experience required – Accounting to Trial Balance and Creditors

Responsibilities:

  • Reporting – capturing source documents, GL’s, generate monthly reports, Trial Balance, Management Reports, Reconciliations
  • Treasury – Manage supplier accounts, check and prepare payments, load payments, release payments, pay cards, liaise with Banks

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • accounting
  • creditors
  • financial administrator
  • financial administration
  • trial balance
  • monthly reports
  • Document processing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

