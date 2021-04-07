Funder and Back Office Administration

Job Function

1. Funder Management a. Process and manage funder and client relationships; data entry and capture of movement of funds administration of reporting and interpreting agri-financial information.

Administration support

a. Electronic Document checking : Risk Evaluation

i. Check required documents against a check list

ii. Ensure the documents are correct

b. Follow up with clients and funders on missing documents

c. Interpretation of financial documents, cash flows and compliance documents for processing

d. Rename documents to ensure correct naming convention

e. Reformat word documents to ensure consistency (templates, word styles, contents pages, auto inserting of file names)

f. Edit Word files for grammar, high level formatting and spelling

g. Update Contacts, consolidate and check accuracy against the client agreement

h. Scan documents when required

i. Input client data/information into the system with interpretation

j. Data management, inputs and interpretation relating to accounting and book keeping.

Education & Experience

a) Tertiary education preferably BCom Finance / Admin / Agri

b) Preference: relating to financials / book keeping / Agri

c) 1 – 5 years’ experience, ideally in administration (agriculture a bonus)

Skills

a) Advanced Microsoft Word and Excel

b) Extremely high attention to detail

c) Administrative accuracy

d) Process oriented

e) Ability to read financials and understand commerce

Values

We are looking for someone who fits our Patch (AREA) and is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done 100% accurately and with a positive can-do attitude.

Interests

Being Active. Farming/agriculture. Finance. Admin.

Location

Some remote work, based in Hilton – Garlington The Juntion

Term

Full time (3 month initial contract) with the intention to go full time.

Hours 8am – 5pm Mon – Friday

Salary R13,000 – R17,000 (if well experienced R21,000)

Reporting To the Managing Director Supporting the sales and administration team

Desired Skills:

Admin

Admin Clerk

agriculture

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position