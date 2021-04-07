General Manager Customer Value Management CVM

Responsible for developing the Customer Value Management Post-Paid strategy for the Consumer Division. This would cover the CVM management planning and development, post-paid retention strategies and loyalty, targeted campaigns and tariff migration management.

Strategy Development:

Develop and drive the implementation of the CVM Post Paid strategy for the Consumer Division, enabling the business to drive revenue targets as set and increase the necessary pipeline conversions.

Provide input into the CVM business strategy to support the consumer business in line with the overarching business goals and ensure that the company maintains and improves its leadership positioning

Ensure effective implementation of the strategy by means of providing direction, structure, frameworks, models, plans and roadmaps, aligned to group strategy and frameworks

Define the standards and set targets for performance across various activities and identify the parameters for measurement of performance

Provide input for the product life cycle and management strategy, in line with overall strategy

Staff Leadership and Management:

Build and manage a high performing team by providing leadership, role clarity, training and career development;

Source, induct and manage talent in accordance with legislative guidelines;

Ensure open communication channels with staff and implement change management interventions where necessary;

Provide definition of roles, responsibilities, individual goals and performance objectives for the team;

Set KPIs and provide regular performance feedback through a well-defined and implemented performance review program;

Develop and implement a training plan in order to build and develop skills within the team;

Encourage knowledge transfer through the implementation of a knowledge transfer plan and drive continuous improvement philosophy through the knowledge transfer plan;

Performance manage resources in accordance with HR policy and legislation where necessary;

Actively participate in leadership team and develop skills of own team; and

Promote a ‘company centric’ and ‘partnership approach’ to develop strong relationships with other working groups and ensure adherence to Group governance.

Governance:

Strategic Meetings:

Hold strategic meetings, ensure relevant participation and provide guidance and support in the various discussions;

Drive enterprise wide transformation initiatives, elicit inputs from relevant parties;

Drive adequate risk mitigation and controls, and elicit inputs from relevant parties;

Sign off approval on new initiatives;

Provide relevant budget for internal projects; and

Prepare proposal on change initiatives, SLA policies and procedures.

Escalations:

Manage and resolve issues that will result in severe time, scope, productivity and cost or resource impact; and

Resolve and provide guidance to issues escalated.

Tactical:

Manage all projects and initiatives;

Review key risks, issues and dependencies and set mitigation actions; and

Sign-off / make decisions regarding tactical changes.

Performance:

Monitor performance and alignment with the company global strategy and per industry best practices;

Review performance against agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and review service level agreements;

Identify opportunities for improvement and collaborate with respective OPCOs and teams to agree on corrective actions;

Ensure provision of appropriate support to consumer functions; and

Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement and monitor adherence to the plans.

Reporting:

Report on a monthly basis to CCO relating to progress made within the division and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation;

Highlight to the management significant deviations from defined performance metrics;

Report on an adhoc basis on specific projects, as required.

Budgets:

Develop and manage of departmental budgets in line with business objectives;

Develop and manage project initiative budgets in line with business objectives; and

Ensure that the “cost of operations” is reduced, in line with a least cost operating strategy stemming from the business drivers.

Operational Delivery:

Revenue from X-sell and up-sell as % of service revenue

% of smartphones with data bundles attached

% of customers with >2 products/services

Revenue generated from tariff up-sell as % of service revenue

Revenue dilution saved as % of service revenue

of customers saved through retention campaigns

% of post-paid base in contract or prepaid on loyalty programmes

% of inbound customers with revenue/margin improvements

NPS for outbound communication & information

NPS for tariffs/pricing

Drive best practices and ensure that propositions are correctly targeted, and churn is reduced.

subscriber registration and activation are embedded in the customer experience strategy, driving process efficiency and speed and avoiding the negative impact on the customer;

Collaboration / Coordination:

Ensure collaboration with Segments, Channels, Business Intelligence teams to ensure market value creation through branding;

Collaborate with other GMs, under the direction of the COO, to ensure the effectiveness of the consumer business model;

Collaborate with BI and Planning function to provide feedback and insights on the efficacy of the overall strategy.

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities:

Accountable for the morale, performance, and development of the department’s human capital;

Align departmental values with company brand values;

Approve work structure process before adoption by the team;

Coach and mentor direct reports;

Enforce team members’ compliance to standard working processes and procedures;

Ensure adequate succession planning and that succession plans that are in place are achieved;

Ensure assigned team is led motivated, and rewarded to achieve KPA’s;

Ensure that coaching / mentoring programs and personal development plans are in place for all staff members;

Ensure effective management of diversity among personnel in the division;

Identify staff training and development needs and implement necessary actions;

Motivate and manage individuals to perform at the highest level, especially in terms of delivery and meeting target deadlines;

Possess the authority, presence, and integrity to command respect from colleagues and from external contacts;

Provide career development for direct reports (counselling, coaching, identifying key performance areas, career planning and goal setting);

Provide guidance and leadership ensuring future focus and current efficiency;

Recruit and build a world class information management team;

Set goals and objectives for direct reports, monitor progress and maintain motivation;

Set overall direction for the division; and

Provide an advisory function on governance and best practices in client experience.

Desired Skills:

customer value management

Marketing Strategy

Strategy Development

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Telecommunications Company

