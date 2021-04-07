General Manager Customer Value Management CVM

Responsible for developing the Customer Value Management Post-Paid strategy for the Consumer Division. This would cover the CVM management planning and development, post-paid retention strategies and loyalty, targeted campaigns and tariff migration management.
Strategy Development:
- Develop and drive the implementation of the CVM Post Paid strategy for the Consumer Division, enabling the business to drive revenue targets as set and increase the necessary pipeline conversions.
- Provide input into the CVM business strategy to support the consumer business in line with the overarching business goals and ensure that the company maintains and improves its leadership positioning
- Ensure effective implementation of the strategy by means of providing direction, structure, frameworks, models, plans and roadmaps, aligned to group strategy and frameworks
- Define the standards and set targets for performance across various activities and identify the parameters for measurement of performance
- Provide input for the product life cycle and management strategy, in line with overall strategy
Staff Leadership and Management:
- Build and manage a high performing team by providing leadership, role clarity, training and career development;
- Source, induct and manage talent in accordance with legislative guidelines;
- Ensure open communication channels with staff and implement change management interventions where necessary;
- Provide definition of roles, responsibilities, individual goals and performance objectives for the team;
- Set KPIs and provide regular performance feedback through a well-defined and implemented performance review program;
- Develop and implement a training plan in order to build and develop skills within the team;
- Encourage knowledge transfer through the implementation of a knowledge transfer plan and drive continuous improvement philosophy through the knowledge transfer plan;
- Performance manage resources in accordance with HR policy and legislation where necessary;
- Actively participate in leadership team and develop skills of own team; and
- Promote a ‘company centric’ and ‘partnership approach’ to develop strong relationships with other working groups and ensure adherence to Group governance.
Governance:
- Strategic Meetings:
- Hold strategic meetings, ensure relevant participation and provide guidance and support in the various discussions;
- Drive enterprise wide transformation initiatives, elicit inputs from relevant parties;
- Drive adequate risk mitigation and controls, and elicit inputs from relevant parties;
- Sign off approval on new initiatives;
- Provide relevant budget for internal projects; and
- Prepare proposal on change initiatives, SLA policies and procedures.
- Escalations:
- Manage and resolve issues that will result in severe time, scope, productivity and cost or resource impact; and
- Resolve and provide guidance to issues escalated.
- Tactical:
- Manage all projects and initiatives;
- Review key risks, issues and dependencies and set mitigation actions; and
- Sign-off / make decisions regarding tactical changes.
- Performance:
- Monitor performance and alignment with the company global strategy and per industry best practices;
- Review performance against agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and review service level agreements;
- Identify opportunities for improvement and collaborate with respective OPCOs and teams to agree on corrective actions;
- Ensure provision of appropriate support to consumer functions; and
- Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement and monitor adherence to the plans.
Reporting:
- Report on a monthly basis to CCO relating to progress made within the division and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation;
- Highlight to the management significant deviations from defined performance metrics;
- Report on an adhoc basis on specific projects, as required.
Budgets:
- Develop and manage of departmental budgets in line with business objectives;
- Develop and manage project initiative budgets in line with business objectives; and
- Ensure that the “cost of operations” is reduced, in line with a least cost operating strategy stemming from the business drivers.
Operational Delivery:
- Revenue from X-sell and up-sell as % of service revenue
- % of smartphones with data bundles attached
- % of customers with >2 products/services
- Revenue generated from tariff up-sell as % of service revenue
- Revenue dilution saved as % of service revenue
of customers saved through retention campaigns
- % of post-paid base in contract or prepaid on loyalty programmes
- % of inbound customers with revenue/margin improvements
- NPS for outbound communication & information
- NPS for tariffs/pricing
- Drive best practices and ensure that propositions are correctly targeted, and churn is reduced.
- subscriber registration and activation are embedded in the customer experience strategy, driving process efficiency and speed and avoiding the negative impact on the customer;
Collaboration / Coordination:
- Ensure collaboration with Segments, Channels, Business Intelligence teams to ensure market value creation through branding;
- Collaborate with other GMs, under the direction of the COO, to ensure the effectiveness of the consumer business model;
- Collaborate with BI and Planning function to provide feedback and insights on the efficacy of the overall strategy.
Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities:
- Accountable for the morale, performance, and development of the department’s human capital;
- Align departmental values with company brand values;
- Approve work structure process before adoption by the team;
- Coach and mentor direct reports;
- Enforce team members’ compliance to standard working processes and procedures;
- Ensure adequate succession planning and that succession plans that are in place are achieved;
- Ensure assigned team is led motivated, and rewarded to achieve KPA’s;
- Ensure that coaching / mentoring programs and personal development plans are in place for all staff members;
- Ensure effective management of diversity among personnel in the division;
- Identify staff training and development needs and implement necessary actions;
- Motivate and manage individuals to perform at the highest level, especially in terms of delivery and meeting target deadlines;
- Possess the authority, presence, and integrity to command respect from colleagues and from external contacts;
- Provide career development for direct reports (counselling, coaching, identifying key performance areas, career planning and goal setting);
- Provide guidance and leadership ensuring future focus and current efficiency;
- Recruit and build a world class information management team;
- Set goals and objectives for direct reports, monitor progress and maintain motivation;
- Set overall direction for the division; and
- Provide an advisory function on governance and best practices in client experience.
Desired Skills:
- customer value management
- Marketing Strategy
- Strategy Development
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
About The Employer:
Telecommunications Company