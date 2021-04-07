Graduate Electrical Design Engineer (6-Month Proje at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville seeks an ambitious Graduate Electrical Design Engineer, with critical attention to detail who can work in a pressure-driven environment handling multiple priorities, to fill a 6-Month Project role. Your role will include Medium and Heavy-duty truck chassis harness design using 3D CAD – and 2D Schematic software, preparing bills of materials and their representative 3D assemblies (Unigraphics NX) while evaluating scope of work and managing project timelines. You will need Advanced Excel and PowerPoint & Word skills. Any OEM Design, 3D CAD, Siemens NX & Schematics Design in Mentor Graphics Vesys, will prove hugely beneficial. A NON-NEGOTIABLE requirement is that you must possess a BEng. or BTech Degree in Electrical/Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position