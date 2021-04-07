Group Marketing Manager – Education (JHB)

Our client, a leading name in the Education sector seeks a dynamic and experienced Group Marketing Manager to join their team, based in Johannesburg. The successful incumbent must have a Bachelors degree in marketing or similar. This role is responsible for driving the marketing strategy in collaboration with external agencies and internal business stakeholders . The ideal candidate must be passionate about the student journey and is highly motivated, driven, intellectually curious, analytical, and possesses an entrepreneurial mindset. The role will sit at group level and oversee all marketing activities for the group’s existing businesses.

Responsibilities of the Group Marketing Manager:

Contribute to marketing strategy by leveraging all forms of media to identify and acquire customers.

Obtain market share by developing tailored marketing plans and programs for each business based on their unique target markets.

Provide short- and long-term market forecasts and reports by directing market research collection, analysis, and interpretation of market data.

Develop new approaches for market development, acquiring and analyzing data, and consulting with internal and external sources.

Provide marketing information by answering questions and requests.

Achieve financial objectives by preparing an annual budget, scheduling expenditures, analyzing variances, and initiating corrective actions. Monitors and makes adjustments to marketing budget to ensure that all campaigns, programs, and activities are within allocated budget

Develop marketing staff by providing information, educational opportunities, and experiential growth opportunities.

Leverage sponsorship and other platforms across PR and promotions to gain maximum impact for business.

Contributes to development of go-to-market plans, including outlining potential approaches to leverage potential and existing student insights in marketing programs/activities

Measures program performance and develops metrics and specifications to track program performance

Marketing Manager Qualifications/Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field

Proven working experience in marketing and PR, preferably within the education industry

Minimum 5 years working experience in marketing.

Experience in breadth and depth of marketing, leading projects, innovation from strategy to implementation

Creating and maintaining key stakeholder relationships

Public Relations skills both for both internal and external communication

Coaching and subordinate involvement

Developing and managing processes

Self-motivated yet customer-focused

Familiar with financial planning and strategy

Possess a blend of analytical capability, strategic thinking, and emotional intelligence and able to dive deep on all areas of the business to deliver creative solutions to unstructured problems.

Desired Skills:

marketing manager

education

PR

marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position