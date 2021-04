Head Chef at MPC Recruitment

Shift Work

Valid driver’s license

Creative and passionate about culinary arts

Stock takes

GP calculation

Wastage management

Menu development

Menu costings

Good palate for food and wine pairings

Strong leadership qualities

Attention to detail

Team player

Desired Skills:

Chef

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Chef / Cook

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position