Head of Marketing

Target mapping the B2B Marketing Sector for potential (qualified) applicants for a role a senior level.

Desired Skills:

B2B Marketing

Product Marketing Manager

Product Management

P&L

Brand Management

Business Develpoment

Marketing Strategy

Marketing And Sales

Multi-channel Marketing

Integrated Marketing

ROI

Marketing plans

Marketing Budget Management

B2B Marketing Strategy

Campaign Plans

Marketing Mix

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

No infomration is available at this time.

Learn more/Apply for this position