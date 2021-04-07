HR Manager at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an HR Manager.

Reporting to the CEO the successful candidate will assume the following responsibilities:

Performance Management-deliver performance management programs that drive a high performance culture

Recruitment and selection –direct and manage the recruitment and selection process to engage the best suited recruits to meet company needs

Learning and development- implement, facilitate and monitor effectiveness of training programs- including training programs to educate and promote awareness of regulatory compliance

Human Resources Policy – develop, implement and maintain human resource policies across the organisation

Reporting and management of human resource metrics- produce reports on key metrics including remuneration and benefits, absenteeism and turnover

Leadership- mentor and coaching subordinates and management to help them reach their potential

Ensuring adequate security measures are in place to safeguard employees and company assets

Develop an effective method of communication within the organisation to ensure employees are appropriately informed about relevant matters

Identification of risks and implementing mitigating actions

Disseminate applicable Labour Legislation and advising on adherence and impact on business

Manage employee relations with trade unions.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in human resources management or business management and extensive knowledge and experience in HR matters

Demonstrated track record in developing and implementing strategic and HR objectives

Excellent interpersonal coaching, communication, negotiation and consultative skills at all levels

Ability to engage with and win respect of leaders to successfully influence them on key change initiatives

Demonstrated commitment to health, safety and environmental policies and procedures.

Demonstrated understanding of all applicable legislative requirements

Ability to negotiate wages and conditions of employment at national level

Understanding of bargaining council policies and procedures and providing input to these

Implementing and maintaining an effective and efficient job evaluation system

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

