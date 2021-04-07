HR Manager at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an HR Manager.
Reporting to the CEO the successful candidate will assume the following responsibilities:
- Performance Management-deliver performance management programs that drive a high performance culture
- Recruitment and selection –direct and manage the recruitment and selection process to engage the best suited recruits to meet company needs
- Learning and development- implement, facilitate and monitor effectiveness of training programs- including training programs to educate and promote awareness of regulatory compliance
- Human Resources Policy – develop, implement and maintain human resource policies across the organisation
- Reporting and management of human resource metrics- produce reports on key metrics including remuneration and benefits, absenteeism and turnover
- Leadership- mentor and coaching subordinates and management to help them reach their potential
- Ensuring adequate security measures are in place to safeguard employees and company assets
- Develop an effective method of communication within the organisation to ensure employees are appropriately informed about relevant matters
- Identification of risks and implementing mitigating actions
- Disseminate applicable Labour Legislation and advising on adherence and impact on business
- Manage employee relations with trade unions.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in human resources management or business management and extensive knowledge and experience in HR matters
- Demonstrated track record in developing and implementing strategic and HR objectives
- Excellent interpersonal coaching, communication, negotiation and consultative skills at all levels
- Ability to engage with and win respect of leaders to successfully influence them on key change initiatives
- Demonstrated commitment to health, safety and environmental policies and procedures.
- Demonstrated understanding of all applicable legislative requirements
- Ability to negotiate wages and conditions of employment at national level
- Understanding of bargaining council policies and procedures and providing input to these
- Implementing and maintaining an effective and efficient job evaluation system
