Information Security Engineer

The main purpose of this position is to design, implement, secure and maintain solutions in support of the payments system and SWIFT environment, with a focus on information and cybersecurity for the client

To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

a minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT);

SWIFT and cybersecurity certifications;

Network, AIX, Linux and MQ certifications (will be an added advantage); and

five to seven years’ experience in SWIFT and information security environments.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessul

Desired Skills:

SWIFT

Cyber Security

Information Security

Network

Storage

AIX

Linux

MQ

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

