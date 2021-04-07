Information Security Engineer

Apr 7, 2021

The main purpose of this position is to design, implement, secure and maintain solutions in support of the payments system and SWIFT environment, with a focus on information and cybersecurity for the client

To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

  • a minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT);
  • SWIFT and cybersecurity certifications;
  • Network, AIX, Linux and MQ certifications (will be an added advantage); and
  • five to seven years’ experience in SWIFT and information security environments.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessul

Desired Skills:

  • SWIFT
  • Cyber Security
  • Information Security
  • Network
  • Storage
  • AIX
  • Linux
  • MQ

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

