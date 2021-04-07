Information Security Engineer

The main purpose of this position is to design, implement, secure and maintain solutions in support of the payments system and SWIFT environment, with a focus on information and cybersecurity for the client
To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:
- a minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT);
- SWIFT and cybersecurity certifications;
- Network, AIX, Linux and MQ certifications (will be an added advantage); and
- five to seven years’ experience in SWIFT and information security environments.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessul
Desired Skills:
- SWIFT
- Cyber Security
- Information Security
- Network
- Storage
- AIX
- Linux
- MQ
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma