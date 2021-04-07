Intermediate C# .NET / .NET Core Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic software firm seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Intermediate C#.Net / .Net Core Developer to join its team to work on a variety of projects and enjoys solving complex problems. The ideal candidate requires at least 4 years’ experience working with high-performance Enterprise Consulting teams and your tech toolset must include: C#, .Net, .Net Core, SQL Server, experience with DI and I.O.C, Entity Framework Core / NHibernate, ASP.Net MVC, Git, Azure DevOps, Atlassian and RESTful APIs. You will also be expected to understand SOLID principles and be able to engage and contribute to solution design, technical planning & technical analysis. You must be willing to travel abroad if [URL Removed] in Scrum Ceremonies.

Actively participate in Technical Sprint Planning.

Responsible for diligent pull-request reviews.

Build new features and maintain code to the quality and standard as set by the team.

Fix bugs.

Support production systems.

Sharing knowledge.

Mentor others.

Certification Expectation: While not a requirement, the candidate will be expected to achieve the following Certifications (paid for internally) within a reasonable agreed time if successful –

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals Certification

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate

REQUIREMENTS:Experience/Skills –

4 Years’ experience on high-performing enterprise consulting teams.

C#, .Net, .Net Core.

SQL Server.

Experience with DI and I.O.C.

Entity-Framework Core / NHibernate or other ORM technology.

ASP.NET MVC and RESTful APIs.

Experience and working knowledge of standard approaches to Back-End Architecture and Industry-standard design patterns (S.O.L.I.D).

Able to engage and contribute to solution design, technical planning, and technical analysis.

Can implement and contribute to a solution based on an existing architectural design.

Microsoft Azure Platform and Services

Git source control.

Experience with Azure DevOps and / Atlassian product suite.

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery pipeline automation.

Experience in Unit Testing technologies (MSTest, xUnit, NUnit, Moq).

Fluent written and verbal English.

Advantageous –

Degree / Diploma / Accredited Certificate in Software Development, Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience with Azure Table Storage, Azure Service Bus.

CosmosDB.

MongoDB.

Docker / Kubernetes / Cloud Native.

Experience architecting / designing parts of a more extensive system.

Front-End JavaScript frameworks (Angular, React, Vue).

Experience with Mobile Development Technologies (Xamarin, React Native, Ionic, Flutter). •

UI / UX design implementation (CSS and SASS).

Experience with Indexed Search technologies (Elastic, Azure Search).

FinTech Industry exposure.

Experience leading/mentoring more junior team members.

Microsoft Flow / Power Platform.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

